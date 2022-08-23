Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Big Island police issued revised permitting process for gun licenses
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island Police issued a revised permitting process for concealed and unconcealed gun licenses. The revision was made as a result of the June 2022 Supreme Court decision striking down a New York state law that required a license to carry a concealed weapon in public.
KITV.com
State to expand COVID wastewater surveillance program
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- COVID-19 trends in Hawaii could soon be spotted faster, as the department of health expands a surveillance program. In the battle against COVID, the state has a way of closely tracking the spread of this virus. And it all starts with a flush.
KITV.com
Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
KITV.com
Plan in the works to repair H-1 Freeway overpass plagued by accidents
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is expected to receive about $2.5 billion from the Federal Infrastructure Act that will spread out over the next five years. The largest share, about $1.2 billion, will go to improvements on state highways. Large trucks have hit the Gulick Avenue overpass in Kalihi many times,...
KITV.com
Pinky's Hempire files lawsuit against Dept of Health and re-opens first store after raid
HONOLULU (KITV)- A Hawaii hemp company is suing the Hawaii Department of Health. In June, Pinky's Hempire shops were raided which forced the company to shut down all five of its locations. Now the business is making a comeback. The Pinky's in Waikiki is open, the only one operating. It's...
KITV.com
Gulick Ave. Overpass To Be Raised
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Hawaii is expected to receive about $2.5 billion from the federal Infrastructure act that will spread out over the next five years. The largest share, about $1.2 billion, will go to improvements on state highways. Large trucks have hit the Gulick Avenue overpass in Kalihi many times, causing...
KITV.com
Hundreds of Hawaii Primary Election ballots 'cured' due to signature issues
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A few weeks after Hawaii's Primary Election, state election officials are still working to make sure every vote counts. This week was deadline for mail-in ballot with signature issues to be corrected by voters, also known as “ballot curing.”
KITV.com
Emergency loans up to $150,000 available to Maui farmers impacted by Axis deer infestation
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Farmers on Maui who have been impacted by the overpopulation of Axis deer may be eligible for an emergency loan of up to $150,000 to deal with the economic impacts of the invasive species. The $150,000 will be the maximum amount loaned out to impacted farmers,...
KITV.com
Hawaii's last outdated mainframe computer system shut down
From backlogs in unemployment benefits to the handling of child welfare services, the state's had its fair share of bureaucratic red tape made worse by the pandemic. Gov. David Ige today shut down the state's last mainframe computer, which handled major application systems -- some up to 60 years old.
KITV.com
Chick-fil-A to open its first Hawaii restaurant next week
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A is opening its first location in Hawaii on Sept. 1 in Kahului on Maui. The new 5,000-square-foot drive-thru restaurant, which has a 900-square-foot patio area and will employ about 160 people, will be handled by Sean Whaley, the owner/operator of this location.
KITV.com
Hawaii college students react to President Biden’s plan to tackle student loan debt
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Thousands of dollars in student loan debt will be cancelled under a program unveiled by President Joe Biden -- just part of his plan to make college more affordable. University of Hawaii student Madelief Schelbis is focused on her graduate studies in Marine Biology. But to get...
KITV.com
As inflation skyrockets, one Hawaii nonprofit is stepping up to ensure access to cultural foods
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Higher prices are making it harder for many residents to afford eating healthy. One local nonprofit is working to ensure nutritious foods aren't out of reach for native people with higher risks of disease. Kcyleen Walter, a mother of seven, used to go searching for 'ulu --...
KITV.com
Chaminade University receives $10M grant for United Nations Sustainability Center
The National Science Foundation (NSF) selected Chaminade University to lead a groundbreaking $10 million, five-year grant project to create new leadership pathways into data science careers for students and working professionals across Hawaii and the Pacific region. Chaminade University receives $10-million grant for United Nations Sustainability Center. The National Science...
KITV.com
Made In Hawaii festival returns to Ala Moana Center November 11-13
You can expect more than 300 vendors .. selling everything from food, to jewelry, and other crafts -- things that are made in Hawaii.
KITV.com
Power restored to most of Maui but early-morning outage forced some schools to close
Power has been restored to most customers on Maui, HECO officials said in an update early Tuesday morning. However, the wide-spread outage caused several schools to close for the day.
KITV.com
Power restored to most of Maui, HECO says | UPDATE
Power has been restored to most customers on Maui, HECO officials said in an update.
