Hawaii State

KITV.com

Big Island police issued revised permitting process for gun licenses

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island Police issued a revised permitting process for concealed and unconcealed gun licenses. The revision was made as a result of the June 2022 Supreme Court decision striking down a New York state law that required a license to carry a concealed weapon in public.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

State to expand COVID wastewater surveillance program

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- COVID-19 trends in Hawaii could soon be spotted faster, as the department of health expands a surveillance program. In the battle against COVID, the state has a way of closely tracking the spread of this virus. And it all starts with a flush.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Plan in the works to repair H-1 Freeway overpass plagued by accidents

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is expected to receive about $2.5 billion from the Federal Infrastructure Act that will spread out over the next five years. The largest share, about $1.2 billion, will go to improvements on state highways. Large trucks have hit the Gulick Avenue overpass in Kalihi many times,...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

KITV.com

Hawaii's last outdated mainframe computer system shut down

From backlogs in unemployment benefits to the handling of child welfare services, the state's had its fair share of bureaucratic red tape made worse by the pandemic. Gov. David Ige today shut down the state's last mainframe computer, which handled major application systems -- some up to 60 years old.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Chick-fil-A to open its first Hawaii restaurant next week

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A is opening its first location in Hawaii on Sept. 1 in Kahului on Maui. The new 5,000-square-foot drive-thru restaurant, which has a 900-square-foot patio area and will employ about 160 people, will be handled by Sean Whaley, the owner/operator of this location.
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Chaminade University receives $10M grant for United Nations Sustainability Center

The National Science Foundation (NSF) selected Chaminade University to lead a groundbreaking $10 million, five-year grant project to create new leadership pathways into data science careers for students and working professionals across Hawaii and the Pacific region. Chaminade University receives $10-million grant for United Nations Sustainability Center. The National Science...
HAWAII STATE

