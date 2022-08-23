Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball prepares for season opener in Texas A&M Invitational
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team opens the season in the Texas A&M Invitational beginning on Friday. This marks the first time the ‘Bows open the season on the road in over 17 years. After weeks of training, the Rainbow Wahine are striving to...
Vanderbilt football: How to watch Hawaii game on TV, streaming
Vanderbilt football is back on Saturday when the Commodores take the field for their season opener against Hawaii. Coach Clark Lea and Co. badly need a win here in order to take advantage of a relatively soft early-season schedule for recruiting purposes, and they will face a team that has all kinds of question marks after an offseason of change, both to its roster and coaching staff. Here is how to watch the game on TV as well as live streaming.
honolulumagazine.com
The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: Sportscaster Jim Leahey’s Legacy
Sportscaster Jim “Kimo” Leahey loves sports so much that, while celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife in Hāna and discovering a softball game going on next to their hotel, he umpired the remaining games—for a week. And his skill as a sportscaster was so apparent to his peers they named him Hawai‘i’s Sportscaster of the Year 17 times (and twice more in the years that followed). Ron Jacobs writes, “The Honolulu-born Leahey inherited his love of sports and his Irish gift of gab from his father, Chuck,” whom he often worked alongside in the 1960s. What was Leahey’s most dramatic moment in his career of calling Rainbow games? “The UH finally beating BYU in football, Oct. 28, 1989. But who remembers what else happened that night? During the game, we heard that a commuter plane had crashed. The next day we found out that much of the Moloka‘i High School volleyball team had been killed. Compared to that, what did the football game really mean, even though UH won, 56-14?” Leahey says. HONOLULU writes, “As usual, Jim Leahey knew the score.”
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 25–31, 2022
Saturday, Aug. 27, 4 to 8 p.m. If you are 21 or older, join the Honolulu Museum of Art for its annual summer fundraiser, this year called Palette. This event has a mixture of foods and drinks from some of Honolulu’s most prestigious eateries such as Prince Waikīkī, Hawaiian Host, O’Kim’s, Castro’s, Himalayan Kitchen, Superb Sushi, Bubbly & Bleu, Hy’s Steakhouse, the HoMA Café and more. Expect live entertainment too, from such groups as The Elevations Hawai‘i, Shakti Dance Movement, Waipuna, and Lucky Kids, as well as art-making demonstrations from HoMA teaching artists and more.
Honolulu Little League advances to United States championship with 13-0 victory over Tennessee
Honolulu Little League advanced with a 13-0 win over Tennessee's Nolensville Little League on Wednesday.
Honolulu coach Gerald Oda cleared from COVID protocols
Honolulu Little League manager Gerald Oda has yet to coach in the LLWS.
KITV.com
(Home)run-ruled! Honolulu Little League slams its way to the US Finals
HONOLULU (KITV4) – They’ve done it again! Honolulu Little League crushed the Tennessee Little League team from Nolensville, 13 to 0, in the semifinal game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the Honolulu’s third run-rule win of the tournament.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
KITV.com
Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
BEAT OF HAWAII
210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports
It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
KITV.com
Bob's Bar-B-Que moving to new Honolulu location
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bob’s Bar-B-Que is moving to a new location after being open at its current space on Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi for 40 years, its owner confirmed to KITV4. The popular local-style barbecue restaurant is moving in about two years to a location at the corner of...
Honolulu Cookie Company has your flavors of the season
The Honolulu Cookie Company is getting ready to say goodbye to summer and hello to fall by introducing two new flavors.
Hawaii Magazine
These are 5 of the Coolest Cafés in Kaimukī
Coffee shops are true community gathering places. It’s in neighborhood cafés that doctors, lawyers, teachers, artists and travelers all coalesce, uniting over a similar need—caffeine. This very reason often makes cafés representative of the neighborhood’s residents and even the types of visitors it draws. There’s much to discover in a neighborhood through the coffee culture.
KITV.com
Hukilau held in Laie for upcoming documentary 'Shaka, A Story of Aloha'
A public hukilau was held in Laie after more than 60 years, to film a scene in the upcoming documentary. The first nets went out to the ocean at 9 a.m. and hundreds of people joined in the effort. Hukilau held in Laie for upcoming documentary 'Shaka, A Story of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many families on Oahu’s Leeward Coast rely on snacks and meals provided at the Nanakuli Boys & Girls Club. Kekoa Tupua is the club’s director. He helps organize extra food pickups and sends kids home with enough food for dinner as much as he can.
Top 10 elementary schools in Hawaii
NICHE ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.
Hawaii reports 2,219 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,520 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 282 on the Big Island, 101 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 268 on Maui, four on Molokai, and 43 diagnosed out of state.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Artist perspectives from two sides of life's timeline at Downtown Art Center
The exhibition “Illusion and Reality” at Honolulu’s Downtown Art Center showcases photorealistic oil paintings by two artists from two generations. Charles Valoroso is "the Boomer," a self-described art activist who recently returned home to Hawaiʻi after 50 years in arts education in California. Crissia Vaughn is "the Millennial" who grew up on Oʻahu and recently graduated with a fine arts degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
KITV.com
Made In Hawaii festival returns to Ala Moana Center November 11-13
You can expect more than 300 vendors .. selling everything from food, to jewelry, and other crafts -- things that are made in Hawaii.
KITV.com
Patient killed, paramedic critical after ambulance 'explodes' at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A patient is dead and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance reportedly exploded while entering Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night. Rattled hospital staff told Press the situation was unprecedented and the cause of the explosion is unknown. HPD and Honolulu Fire...
