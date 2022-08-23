ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff educator takes therapy program on the road, bringing mental health awareness to students

By Jessica Ranck
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1uGc_0hRLC1QE00

PINE BLUFF, Ark – A former teacher in Pine Bluff is leaving the classroom and taking her skills mobile in hopes of making mental health a priority in schools.

Kenesha Adams is gearing up to launch ‘The Bearapy Mobile’ bringing a new form of therapy to kids in Arkansas.

“This wasn’t what I woke up thinking I would be doing two years ago or four years ago,” said Adams.

Adams first started her ‘Bearapy’ program after she lost her sister in a car crash in 2021. Her sister left behind a two-year-old daughter who was struggling to deal with the death of her mother.

“Her situation was not an isolated situation, and she wasn’t the only child that would need this type of support,” said Adams.

Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?

Adams says she saw a need to help children through their grief.

The ‘Bearapy’ program utilizes teddy bears, each with their own storybook, to teach kids about their emotions.

“I wanted stories that talked about social-emotional wellness, that talked about how to articulate feelings, how to handle grief, and how to handle trauma,” said Adams.

Adams says the therapy has helped her niece and she is hoping it opens up the conversation about mental health in schools.

Adams says the goal is to travel to rural communities across the state, offering therapy opportunities to kids who may not have the resources available.

The bus is expected to be up and running by Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
BROOKLAND, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pine Bluff, AR
Sports
Pine Bluff, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Pine Bluff, AR
State
Arkansas State
Pine Bluff, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#On The Road#Mobile#Diseases#General Health#Nexstar Med
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
magnoliareporter.com

VA creating satellite office at McClellan Medical Center

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will open a satellite office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center on Thursday, September 1 to assist veterans, spouses, and survivors with their VA benefits needs. “We are excited to have a claims representative assigned to this convenient location for Veterans,” said...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation

More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy