Honolulu, HI

Honolulu headed to US championship in Little League World Series

Honolulu is headed to the Little League World Series U.S. championship game on Saturday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local boys blasted their way to the finals with another shutout on Wednesday — their third shutout in four games. Honolulu beat a team from Nolensville, Tennessee, 13 to 0 after...
Hawaii dad paves way for son's Little League World Series

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The year was 1988, and the stands at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania were packed to watch Hawaii win their first United States championship. Then, Pearl City Little League featured Ken Noda. His son, Mikah, is on this year’s Honolulu world series team, which defeated Tennessee Wednesday 13-0 to advance to the United States championship game.
Team Texas Advances to Final Four at Little League World Series

Team Texas continued to get it done at the Little League World Series Wednesday night, downing Team Pennsylvania, 8-4 in Williamsport. The squad from Pearland advances to the Final Four to take on the team from Davenport, Iowa Thursday evening in Williamsport. First-pitch is at 6 p.m. with broadcsat on...
Pearland stays alive in Little League World Series with win over Iowa

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Pearland Little League All-Stars rebounded in the Little League World Series by eliminating Davenport, Iowa from the tournament on Tuesday. The Southwest Region champs used a solo home run and heads-up base-running to beat the Midwest champs, 4-0 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pearland moves on in...
210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports

It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
History Lesson in Hawai'i

HONOLULU — Tuesday in Hawai’i, the Vanderbilt football program’s second day on the island of O’ahu, included a special trip for some members of the team. Commodores who play defense, along with head coach Clark Lea and some support staff members, took an afternoon excursion to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
What Is A Historic Property?

Reading Kirstin Downey’s article, “Honolulu Lacks A Historic Preservation Commission. That May Put Some Sites At Risk,” inspired a trip down memory lane for me. My dad was a builder like me and he did a lot of renovation and restoration of old buildings in Chinatown, urban Honolulu and even on neighbor islands. The most notable of these was the restoration of Honolulu’s first “skyscraper,” the Stangenwald Building on Merchant Street. There were many others and I grew up exploring these projects on a regular basis.
