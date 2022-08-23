Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Kenitra Ezi was terminated from her position as the West Jasper School District superintendent, according to board meeting minutes approved earlier this month. The minutes, approved at a board meeting on Aug. 9, confirm Ezi was terminated after a majority of the board voted...
WDAM-TV
Tri-Community VFD talk goals, department recruitment
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - From building and grass fires to motor vehicle accidents, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department is committed to keeping communities safe. “Saving lives and property since 1974″ is the department’s motto. Chief Coleman Robbins says his love for the community keeps him and his staff motivated.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg announces multi-phased infrastructure project in Midtown
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning, state and city leaders announced a new project that will soon be underway in the Hub City. The multi-phased $2.6 million improvements for the Midtown area will begin in early September and will include a water and sewer project, increased stormwater capacity and new sidewalks.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s an opportunity for some low-income Hattiesburg residents to potentially start their own businesses. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the City of Hattiesburg $1.6 million for a lead hazard reduction grant at the end of last year. Now, the city’s Community...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Magnet continues to make progress after No. 1 ranking MAAP test
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program less than a week ago. Laurel Magnet School of the Arts ranked #1 in the state for third, fourth and fifth-grade math and #1 in the Pine Belt for third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade in English language arts.
WDAM-TV
SkyWest to remain at Hattiesburg Laurel Airport
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport has been served by SkyWest Airlines for the past eight years. Hattiesburg-Laurel Executive Director Tom Heanue said Thursday he expects that relationship to continue “for the foreseeable future.”. SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, serves the Pine Belt with twice-daily...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg program to be aimed at lead-based paint identification, removal, reduction
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will be offering training programs to synch with its recently announced LeadSAFE Hattiesburg initiative that is aimed at the identification and reduction of lead-based paint. LeadSAFE Hattiesburg aims to protect children and families from lead-based paint hazards. Lead-based paint was an industry...
WDAM-TV
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
WDAM-TV
The Blood Center, Pine Belt veterans partnering for community blood drive
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Blood Center is partnering with Pine Belt veterans for a community blood drive event next week. The blood drive will take place at the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus. Southern Mississippi region coordinator for the organization, John Pace,...
WDAM-TV
Arnold Line Water Association issues system-wide boil water notice
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - All Arnold Line Water customers are under a boil water notice. The notice was issued after a break in the main water line was reported. Crews are working to make the repairs. This story will be updated when more information is provided. Want more WDAM 7...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s Battle of the Badges set to benefit autism non-profit
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School. A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus.
WDAM-TV
Laurel non-profit makes reflective vests in memory of Harold Tucker
North Forrest students publish a poetry book, 'Exceptional Dad'. North Forrest High School students are expressing themselves through poetry with a purpose, and their new book is up for sale. USM Luckyday Scholars program receives $9.6 million.
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office raises money to add K-9 officer
Hattiesburg, Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry Saturday night. 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is set to begin next week. Labor Day Weekend is just around the corner, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is gearing up to be on the streets.
mageenews.com
Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Celebration Held at Rally’s
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Rally’s in Magee held a ribbon cutting and welcoming celebration Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The business is located at 1533 US 49, Magee, MS.
WDAM-TV
USM Luckyday Scholars program receives $9.6 million
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Southern Miss scholarship program received a generous gift to continue supporting its students. Over its history, the Luckyday program has provided significant financial and educational support for more than 2,200 students at USM. Now with the help of an extra $9.6 million gifted by the...
WDAM-TV
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few roads in the Pine Belt have been closed due to flooding. In Hattiesburg, here is a list of roadways that are currently closed:. Columbia Street, between Montague to Eupora Street. Red Moore Street. Providence Street. Klondyke Street & East Hardy (on Klondyke Street side)
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. sheriff’s department provides jailer certification training
Hattiesburg, Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry Saturday night. 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is set to begin next week. Labor Day Weekend is just around the corner, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is gearing up to be on the streets.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list
Hattiesburg police warn of fake 'kidnapping' Facebook post. A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project.
WDAM-TV
Tree down on W 15th St. in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Laurel Police Department, a tree is down on West 15th Street near 7th Avenue. Crews are on the scene clearing the roadway. The tree reportedly fell due to the wind and rain. “There were two actually,” said Terrence Jones, H2O Innovations Project Manager....
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg combats flooding as workers clear drains throughout the city
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As heavy showers made their way through the Pine Belt, city workers moved quickly to clear stagnant stormwater and materials from ditches around Hattiesburg. Ronnie Perkins, director of the Public Works Dept. for the City of Hattiesburg, said his crews prioritize this work because debris and...
