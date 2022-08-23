ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

WDAM-TV

West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Kenitra Ezi was terminated from her position as the West Jasper School District superintendent, according to board meeting minutes approved earlier this month. The minutes, approved at a board meeting on Aug. 9, confirm Ezi was terminated after a majority of the board voted...
WDAM-TV

Tri-Community VFD talk goals, department recruitment

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - From building and grass fires to motor vehicle accidents, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department is committed to keeping communities safe. “Saving lives and property since 1974″ is the department’s motto. Chief Coleman Robbins says his love for the community keeps him and his staff motivated.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s an opportunity for some low-income Hattiesburg residents to potentially start their own businesses. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the City of Hattiesburg $1.6 million for a lead hazard reduction grant at the end of last year. Now, the city’s Community...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel Magnet continues to make progress after No. 1 ranking MAAP test

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program less than a week ago. Laurel Magnet School of the Arts ranked #1 in the state for third, fourth and fifth-grade math and #1 in the Pine Belt for third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade in English language arts.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

SkyWest to remain at Hattiesburg Laurel Airport

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport has been served by SkyWest Airlines for the past eight years. Hattiesburg-Laurel Executive Director Tom Heanue said Thursday he expects that relationship to continue “for the foreseeable future.”. SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, serves the Pine Belt with twice-daily...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

The Blood Center, Pine Belt veterans partnering for community blood drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Blood Center is partnering with Pine Belt veterans for a community blood drive event next week. The blood drive will take place at the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus. Southern Mississippi region coordinator for the organization, John Pace,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg's Battle of the Badges set to benefit autism non-profit

Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School. A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel non-profit makes reflective vests in memory of Harold Tucker

North Forrest students publish a poetry book, 'Exceptional Dad'. North Forrest High School students are expressing themselves through poetry with a purpose, and their new book is up for sale.
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Celebration Held at Rally's

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Rally’s in Magee held a ribbon cutting and welcoming celebration Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The business is located at 1533 US 49, Magee, MS.
WDAM-TV

USM Luckyday Scholars program receives $9.6 million

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Southern Miss scholarship program received a generous gift to continue supporting its students. Over its history, the Luckyday program has provided significant financial and educational support for more than 2,200 students at USM. Now with the help of an extra $9.6 million gifted by the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Flooding closes Pine Belt roads

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few roads in the Pine Belt have been closed due to flooding. In Hattiesburg, here is a list of roadways that are currently closed:. Columbia Street, between Montague to Eupora Street. Red Moore Street. Providence Street. Klondyke Street & East Hardy (on Klondyke Street side)
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list

Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project. The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Tree down on W 15th St. in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Laurel Police Department, a tree is down on West 15th Street near 7th Avenue. Crews are on the scene clearing the roadway. The tree reportedly fell due to the wind and rain. “There were two actually,” said Terrence Jones, H2O Innovations Project Manager....
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg combats flooding as workers clear drains throughout the city

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As heavy showers made their way through the Pine Belt, city workers moved quickly to clear stagnant stormwater and materials from ditches around Hattiesburg. Ronnie Perkins, director of the Public Works Dept. for the City of Hattiesburg, said his crews prioritize this work because debris and...
HATTIESBURG, MS

