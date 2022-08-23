Read full article on original website
When does Gotham Knights release?
Warner Bros.’ action game Gotham Knights is coming in hot this fall, and the focus is on every hero other than the Dark Knight himself. With playable characters including Robin, Nighthawk, Bat Girl, and Red Hood, all of Batman’s sidekicks take center stage against some notable villains. Today...
Hogwarts Legacy surprises fans with console-exclusive content
The community manager for the upcoming action RPG Hogwarts Legacy confirmed today that there will be console-exclusive content for the PlayStation shortly after the game was listed on the PlayStation store, much to the dismay of some potential players. Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG set in the world of J.K....
Dune: Awakening will ask players to survive on the planet Arrakis
Sci-fi fans, rejoice. There’s a new Dune game coming, and if the announcement trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be massive. Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMO coming from Conan Exiles developer Funcom. From the very limited information we can glean from the announcement trailer and the game’s Steam page, it seems very likely that players will be leaning on the “survival” part heavily since the trailer opens with the desert planet Arrakis and a bearded figure going for a pleasant ride on a sandworm.
How to complete all Cryptic Quatrains quests in Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder has all the hallmarks of a classic pirate adventure: ship-to-ship combat, buried loot, pirate lords to take down, and a ragtag crew to hire. All that was missing was the mysterious riddles leading to hidden treasure, which Season of Plunder now has through the Cryptic Quatrains quests.
All new Destiny 2 Fortnite skins and how to get them
Destiny 2, like Fortnite, is one of the most popular live-service games out there right now. Players from around the world hop into both games to battle it out and prove their skill. While it’s been rumored that there could be a collab between the two games since late last week, characters from Destiny have been confirmed to be coming to Fortnite as soon as tonight.
When will Lies of P release?
Lies of P is a souls-like action RPG based on the fabled story of Pinocchio, following the wooden boy in his quest to find his creator, Mr. Geppetto, and become human. Unlike many popular retellings of this story, Lies of P takes place in a nightmarish world that has been consumed by inexplicable chaos where Pinocchio must fight his way to humanity.
Huge Dota 2 hero reworks, battle pass info released in gameplay update 7.32
The big pre-International qualifiers patch is now live in Dota 2, bringing an overhaul to the game’s XP system, nerfs to the Dire side of the map, adjustments for basically the entire roster, and more. And we now have confirmation on the Battle Pass date (Sept. 1) to cap...
League players, did your Star Guardian tokens expire? Riot says there’s still a way you can redeem them
After droves of League of Legends fans raised complaints about the game’s summer Star Guardian event, Riot Games will be giving players one more chance to redeem their event rewards before their tokens disappear for good. Riot Support revealed today that when the Star Guardian event ended on Wednesday,...
Dead Island 2 finally releases next February
In the early 2010s, there were more zombie games than players knew what to do with. The first Dead Island was released in 2011, nearly 11 years ago, and a sequel has been rumored ever since. While it has gone through development hell, it now seems that it will be one of the few to survive that kind of process. That’s right, Dead Island 2 has finally been confirmed for release on Feb. 3, 2023.
How to pre-order Gotham Knights: All pre-order options
Gotham Knights finally has an official release date and there are a few different ways for gamers to prepare for the sidekick-focused Batman game through pre-orders. The action RPG, featuring notable villains like Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, and Clayface, comes out on Oct. 21, and gamers can reserve their copy of the game on its official website, GothamKnightsGame.com.
When does Destiny: 2 Lightfall release?
After video game developer Bungie revealed that Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition would be free on the Epic Games Store, Destiny fans’ excitement for the upcoming expansion, Lightfall, has been at its absolute peak. And following the conclusion of Season of the Haunted, Bungie has continued to capitalize...
All new weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder
Destiny 2’s pirate-themed Season of Plunder is here and it’s brought a ton of new weapons for players to chase down god rolls on. There’s two new exotic guns available at launch, and several others are found through a variety of activities. The designs of the weapons...
When does The Lords of the Fallen release?
Lords of the Fallen, the 2014 soulslike game, is getting a sequel that was announced at Gamescom 2022. The Lords of the Fallen, published by CI Games, is bringing back the Dark Souls-inspired role-playing game. The series is known for weighty combat with a slower pace than other soulslike titles.
How to get Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
Destiny 2‘s Season of Plunder is cranking the pirate theme to 11. Epic ship-vs-ship fights and the hunt for treasure are a strong part of the seasonal loop, and the best way for players to partake in it is by finding Treasure Coordinates. Treasure Coordinates are one of the...
How many people are playing League of Legends in 2022?
After more than a decade, Riot Games has built up its popular MOBA title League of Legends as one of the most well-known video games in the world. With an exciting, ever-evolving meta, a dedicated player base, and a thriving competitive scene, the future of the game seems to be in good hands.
Udyr receives hotfix buffs to damage builds on the heels of his rework in League
Udyr’s update, arguably one of the most long-awaited and comprehensive reworks to a League of Legends champion in recent years, landed with a bit of a flop. This has led Riot Games to deploy some hotfix buffs to the Spirit Walker in the short term. The buffs come shortly...
Splatoon 3 first impressions suggest more of the same inking action
Splatoon 3 is almost here and ahead of its release in September, some players have finally had a chance to try the game for themselves sharing early reactions. Fortunately, they are mostly positive. Multiple outlets who got hands-on time with the game say it remains close to the formula crafted...
How to sign up for The Outlast Trials closed beta
The Outlast Trials, the latest addition to the survival-horror franchise by developers Red Barrels, will see a brief closed beta shortly before the game’s expected release in late 2022. Announced at Gamescom 2022, The Outlast Trials’ closed beta trailer revealed the beta will run from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.
Capcom planned Resident Evil 7 to be a live service game, include microtransactions
Jun Takeuchi, the executive producer of the 2017 survival horror game Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, revealed that Capcom originally planned to use a business model centering around microtransactions and online multiplayer components for the game. Speaking with Capcom director and fellow producer Shinji Mikami on the ‘looking back’ video about...
How to complete Expeditions in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder leans heavily on the pirate theme, and Expeditions is where the “plunder” part of it comes to life. Expeditions allow you to use a Treasure Map to uncover some buried treasure in the form of seasonal gear, which you can dig up (quite literally) at the end of the activity. Expeditions are a core part of the seasonal loop and the weekly storyline, which will require players to finish Ketchcrash, Expeditions, and Pirate Hideouts to advance the story.
