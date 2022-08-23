Samsung has silently launched a new smartphone. The latest handset from the tech giant is more of an entry-level budget-friendly device and bears the name Galaxy A04. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display. This is a screen, which, according to Samsung, creates "an incredibly immersive viewing experience" because it covers almost the entire front of the phone and stretches from one edge to the other. The V stands for a v-shaped teardrop cutout for the selfie camera on the front, nothing fancier than that. The refresh rate for the Galaxy A04 is still unknown, but since it's an entry-level phone, don't expect it to be above 60Hz.

