sheridanwyoming.com
Administrators Talk about First Days of School at SCSD#1
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the administrators from SCSD#1 schools gave brief reports to the Board of Trustees on how the first days of school are going. Reports were positive, with all the administrators saying they were excited about the upcoming school year. Presenters were Laurel Main, Special Education director and ELL Coordinator; Lee Zimmer, curriculum director; Jeremy Smith, business manager. Principals from the Tongue River Schools also spoke, they are Kathy Powers, BHE; Brian Lawson, BHMS; Al Sparkman, BHHS; Colby Lynch, TRHS; Jeff Jones, TRMS; Fred Hollingshead, CSVA; and Ryan Fuhrman, TRE.
sheridanwyoming.com
Wyoming Wool Initiative releases 2022 Wyoming Gold Blanket design
The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources has announced that the Wool Initiative’s 2022 limited-edition wool throw is now available for sale online. These blankets are made with wool from the University of Wyoming’s sheep flock in Laramie and manufactured at the Mountain Meadow...
sheridanwyoming.com
Welcome Market Hall
A curated mix of food concepts, modern neighborhood bar, coffee shop, lounge, and engaging programming welcome visitors and locals alike to eat, drink, and celebrate under one historically significant roof. Address: 841 Broadway. City/State: Sheridan, WY 82801. Phone: 307-429-7040. Website: Welcome Market Hall.
sheridanwyoming.com
TW Fire Three-Quarters Contained, Resources Demobilizing
The TW Fire southeast of Buffalo is 76% contained, and still at approximately 3,000 acres, according to Johnson County Fire District 1 Public Information Officer Marilyn Connolly. Connolly, in a release Wednesday, said the Type 3 team transferred management of the fire to a Type 4 team as of 7...
