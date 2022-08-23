On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the administrators from SCSD#1 schools gave brief reports to the Board of Trustees on how the first days of school are going. Reports were positive, with all the administrators saying they were excited about the upcoming school year. Presenters were Laurel Main, Special Education director and ELL Coordinator; Lee Zimmer, curriculum director; Jeremy Smith, business manager. Principals from the Tongue River Schools also spoke, they are Kathy Powers, BHE; Brian Lawson, BHMS; Al Sparkman, BHHS; Colby Lynch, TRHS; Jeff Jones, TRMS; Fred Hollingshead, CSVA; and Ryan Fuhrman, TRE.

BIG HORN, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO