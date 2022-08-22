ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowhabersham.com

One teen wounded, another arrested in Athens shooting

One teenager was wounded and another arrested following a late-night shooting Wednesday in Athens. On August 25, at approximately 11 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Clayton Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male who had been shot. Athens-Clarke County EMS transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Greensboro, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
ELLIJAY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

COVID-19 Cases Rise in the Clarke County School District

Clarke County School District has reported a total of 576 COVID-19 cases this month- the second highest case count the district has recorded in a 30-day time span since they started tracking cases in November 2020. This makes up 3.3% of the district’s staff and student body, with 1% of...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita White
WJCL

3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old

MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at the Project Verte warehouse on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Officers search for teens in Columbia, Richmond counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two missing teens in unrelated cases. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old missing teen. Alexis Van Guilder was last seen at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#School Administration#Threat Assessment#Carson Middle School
WJBF

CCSO searching for runaway 14-year old

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a Runaway/Missing juvenile. 14-year-old Alexis Van Guilder left her home at 236 Amelia Dr. W around 12:00 am on 08/23/22. She’s described as 5’2”, 100 lbs., with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She could be going […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Oglethorpe Co SO searches for suspect in reported home assault

The Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, still searching for an armed suspect wanted for the reported assault of a woman in her home off Beaver Run Road. The woman and her small children were able to escape the home, and investigators say the man apparently ran away. The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s, about 5′ 6″ with dirty blonde hair and blond beard. He was dressed in all black and wearing a black watch cap.
OGLETHORPE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Woman Shot and Killed at Downtown Distribution Center in Augusta

An Augusta woman was shot and killed early this morning in the 1100 block of 5th Street. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 43-year-old Cynthia Wright was shot at least one time. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident reportedly happened on the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in fatal fight at Columbia County home

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are investigating the dearth of a man involved in a fight at an Evans home. According to authorities, deputies were sent to investigate a report of a fight in progress at 2:18 p.m. Monday at 206 Evans Lake Drive. When deputies arrived, they...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Inappropriate teacher conduct in Georgia: What’s the policy?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a teacher. Columbia County schools say Evans Middle School teacher Herndon Burns was “relieved of his duties after an inappropriate conversation with a former student.”. We’re learning that the student was 13...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy