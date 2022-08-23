Read full article on original website
Related
Reboli Center to host figure drawing workshop with Kevin McEvoy
The Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook will hold a Figure Drawing workshop on Monday, Aug. 29 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. For a registration fee of only $35, students will have the opportunity to draw from life under the guidance of Atelier-style instructor and award winning artist, Kevin McEvoy. Students will work from a live model as a group while receiving individualized instruction, making this workshop suitable for artists of all levels. Light snacks and refreshments will be served for your enjoyment. To register, call 631-751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.
NBC Connecticut
Billy Joel Attends Long Island Sneak Preview of His Concert Film
It’s six o’clock on a Monday, the regular crowd shuffles in. A sold-out crowd shuffled into Sag Harbor Cinema on Monday evening for a sneak preview of “Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium,” a re-edited film of the Piano Man's 1990 concert. The Sag Harbor crowd included Billy Joel himself.
Herald Community Newspapers
Big, bright, and neon yellow: a piece of history in East Meadow
Not many people can say they have a museum-worthy piece of history in their garage. East Meadow resident Scott Eckers can. His garage was home to a giant neon “Kutsher’s” sign, from one of the most well-known resorts in the so-called Borscht Belt,” an area in the Catskill Mountains that had over 500 hotels.
Long Island Scottish Festival and Highland Games returns to Old Westbury
The Long Island Scottish Festival and Highland Games is returning to Old Westbury Gardens for the first time in two years. News 12’s Erica Ferrari has a preview of the fun and festivities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
Photo of the Week
Jay Gao captured this incredible shot of a juvenile American white ibis at West Meadow Beach in his hometown of Stony Brook on Aug. 16.
Smithtown Performing Arts Center to hold open auditions for ‘The Lightning Thief’ Aug. 22
ALL ROLES ARE OPEN. This is a mainstage show and there will be performance stipends available to those who are cast. There is the potential for daytime school performances during the week in addition to the scheduled performance dates. Please be specific with your weekday availability on your audition form.
Smithtown – Completely Renovated Circa 1700s Home!
Nestled on 2.18 tranquil acres bordering Nissequogue River and Sweet Briar Nature Preserve. The entire house and property has been completely renovated while retaining its original historic details. Spectacular Grounds with Gunite Pool/ Waterfall And Outdoor Entertaining Spaces. $975,000 | ML#3418995. For more information click here.
Scenes from Suffolk County Seaglass Festival at Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum
The Whaling Museum and Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor hosted a record-breaking attendance at the first Suffolk County Sea Glass Festival on August 7. The day invited visitors of all ages to explore and celebrate the world of sea glass and its significance to Suffolk County’s maritime history. The festival hosted over 650 attendees throughout the day at this indoor/outdoor event. These numbers are record-setting for the museum with previous events reaching 285 at most.
Luca Restaurant in Stony Brook Village celebrates soft opening with ribbon cutting
It’s official! Luca Restaurant, 93 Main St. in Stony Brook Village is set to open on Tuesday Aug. 30. In anticipation, a soft opening and ribbon cutting was held on Aug. 18. “We are excited to bring Luca and modern Italian cuisine to Stony Brook Village Center with exceptional food and service, great vibe and beautiful ambiance. We look forward to serving the community for many years” said David Tunney, partner, Luca Restaurant.
northforker.com
A week full of North Fork Food Trucks
Little Ram Oyster’s Shuck Truck opens at The Shoals for a happy hour that’s equal parts delicious and laid back. (Photo Credit: Michelina Da Fonte) Food trucks are undoubtedly a good time. Typically parked at a location offering a touch more — live music, killer views, craft drinks, and cool vibes — these moveable restaurants offer up an excellent way to sample local food in a fuss-free way.
Meticulously Maintained Condo In The Oaks at Stony Brook!
Enjoy luxury living in this 55 and better community. This Model A Unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open floor plan. There is a full unfinished basement with ample storage. Outside amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis, and putting green. Pet friendly. $699,000 | MLS #3421319. For more...
Eater
NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining
The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
Flashbak
A Photographic Tour of Bohemian Greenwich Village in the 1920s
Grace Godwin’s Garret, at the corner of 58 Washington Square and Thompson Street, is now the location of the New York University Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life. From 1917, it was where Godwin served breakfast, afternoon tea, after-dinner coffee and spaghetti dinners, until the building was demolished in the late 1920s.
northforker.com
Renee’s expands with outdoor furniture and decor showroom in Mattituck
Will Gildersleeve of Renee’s Outdoor. (Credit: Lee Meyer) Renee’s, the long-running furnishings and interior design center in Mattituck owned by Debbie and Bill Gildersleeve, recently opened an outdoor furniture and decor store on Main Road. The bright and airy new store is filled with highly curated items including...
northforker.com
New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course
The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
longislandadvance.net
Town completes fish passage at Swan Lake in Patchogue
On Aug. 12, supervisor Ed Romaine and councilman Neil Foley were on hand for the completion of the fish passage at Swan Lake in Patchogue. The final step in the project was new landscaping with native plants. Located on the north side of Montauk Highway across from the town’s Swan River Preserve, the newly installed, nature-based fish passage connects the lake with the Swan River. This spring, river herring used the fish passage during their spawning run. It was the first time in over 200 years that they could migrate north into all reaches of the river.
Original Star Wars Trilogy returns to the big screen at the CAC in Huntington
The force is strong with Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre (CAC), which for the first time in its history will screen George Lucas’s original Star Wars trilogy for a limited week-long engagement. From Aug. 26 to Thursday, Sept. 1, the CAC will screen A New Hope (1977), The Empire...
These 11 Places Are Where To Find The Best Breakfast In NYC
When you’re looking for the most important meal of the day, NYC has got you. Whether you’re searching for a perfectly cooked pastry, Eggs Benedict and mimosas, or a world-class bagel, you’re sure to find the perfect spot. No matter what kind of breakfast occasion you’re after, we’ve got a place for you! Here is a closer look at the best places to get breakfast in NYC. Liberty Bagels is a no-frill counter service bagel shop near Madison Square Garden. They make old-fashioned, hand-rolled bagels from scratch and offer a variety of spreads and toppings that include Oreo-flavored cream cheese...
Hero's welcome home for Massapequa Coast Little League team
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. - The little league boys from Massapequa have made Long Island proud. A magical run came to an end in Williamsport. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan was there as the team returned home without a first place trophy, but celebrating perseverance and teamwork. And they're back. The 11 players, nicknamed "The Sons of Massapequa," were greeted with a hero's welcome home from Williamsport. "It's really great that we made history," said Massapequa Coast third baseman Michael Clark. "And that we get to know that our families are here for us and supporting us." Support streamed in from everywhere, including the local pizza shop, Fredo's, where...
TBR News Media
East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
Comments / 0