Read full article on original website
Related
Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives
The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
NPR
6 months into the war in Ukraine, diplomats haven't made much headway on peace talks
The Biden administration is giving Ukraine another $3 billion in military aid to defend itself from Russia. The announcement comes six months into a brutal war and as diplomats struggle to get any traction for peace talks. There was more hand-wringing about that in the U.N. Security Council today, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
NPR
What are the longterm implications of the U.S. sending military supplies to Ukraine?
The Pentagon is ramping up its support of Ukraine in its war against Russia. The Defense Department is sending another $3 billion to Ukraine. That brings total U.S. aid to more than $13 billion. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The Pentagon is ramping up its support of Ukraine in the war against...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
NPR
Why the U.S. cares about the war in Ukraine
Six months ago, Russia invaded Ukraine. What Moscow thought would be a quick operation to seize control has turned into a deadly, protracted war. The U.S. has responded with sanctions and billions of dollars of weaponry. But with inflation here at home and no end in sight to the war, NPR's Jackie Northam explores a question - should the U.S. still care about the outcome in Ukraine?
NPR
Ukrainian nuclear plant, controlled by Russian forces, temporarily went off line
Conditions are deteriorating at a Ukrainian nuclear plant currently under Russian occupation. Yeah. On Thursday, the world's atomic watchdog warned that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant lost power twice, disconnecting for the first time ever from the power grid entirely. It was all later restored, but it's still very troubling. MARTINEZ:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
News brief: student debt relief, Trump investigation, Ukraine military aid
President Biden announces a plan to forgive some federal student loan debt. DOJ faces deadline to submit redacted Trump affidavit. The Pentagon ramps up support of Ukraine in its war against Russia. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Millions of student loan borrowers are waking up today still processing this news. A MARTINEZ,...
NPR
For Families Of Ukrainian Prisoners Of War, An Agonizing Search For Answers
The soldiers known as the Azovstal defenders are heroes in Ukraine. They held out for months against the Russians, fighting from a bombed-out steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol. When the city fell, the Ukrainian soldiers were taken captive by Russia. Last month, the prison where they...
NPR
Once a heavyweight champion, Kyiv's mayor now fights the Russians
Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is now one of the world's most famous political leaders. Yet, before the Russian invasion in February, another Ukrainian politician was better known globally - at least to boxing fans. NPR's Greg Myre has the story of Kyiv's mayor, also known as Dr. Ironfists (ph). GREG...
NPR
What we're learning from the redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann to discuss findings from the Justice Department's release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. We begin this hour with a story of 15 boxes - 15 boxes of documents handed over by former President Trump's...
NPR
Afghans from minority groups face new threats — this time from ISIS
In Afghanistan, ISIS has been targeting minority groups in a wave of attacks in recent months. It's undermining the Taliban's promise of greater security. Many Afghans say their cities and villages feel safer under the Taliban. Now in power, the assaults that the Taliban once waged are no more. But a wave of targeted attacks by ISIS is undermining that security, especially among minority groups. NPR's Arezou Rezvani reports from Kabul.
NPR
Deadline looms for DOJ to submit a redacted affidavit on FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The Justice Department faces a Thursday deadline in federal court in Florida to submit its proposed redactions to the affidavit used to get the warrant for searching ex-President Trump's Florida home. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The Justice Department faces a deadline today in federal court in Florida. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The...
NPR
Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You can get some pretty cool stuff if you donate to your local NPR station. Just ask NPR's former CEO, Jarl Mohn, who decided to become a member of all 251 member stations around the country. He sent a donation of a thousand bucks to each of them and just asked for a mug in return. He's assembled a massive collection - 210 stations sent him one. He even took a picture with all of them. So, yes, Jarl Mohn has a mug shot. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Japan is urging its youth to drink more alcohol
The government of Japan is trying to get young adults to drink more alcohol, this to boost tax revenues. Japan's alcohol consumption has been on the decline for decades. The new campaign arrives with some controversy, as NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports. ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: The campaign is dubbed Sake Viva....
NPR
Mack Rutherford, 17, becomes the youngest person to fly around the world alone
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I don't know what you were doing when you were 17, but one 17-year-old just became the youngest person to fly around the world alone. His name is Mack Rutherford. He got his pilot's license when he was just 15. He was born into a family of aviators. His older sister, in fact, has the world record for youngest woman to fly around the world alone. That must have inspired him. He started his trip in Bulgaria and went across 52 countries and five continents. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Over 180 classified docs removed by National Archives from Mar-a-Lago, affidavit says
The affidavit that the FBI used to get a warrant for searching former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago is now public. A redacted version of the document was released by a federal court this afternoon. Of the 32 pages in the affidavit from an FBI special agent with expertise...
NPR
Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Released; Combatting Election Security Disinformation
The Justice Department released a redacted affidavit justifying the FBI search of former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, saying "probable cause exists to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed" were being improperly stored there. In Washington state, conspiracy theorists falsely allege an election security...
Comments / 0