ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

U.S. banks warn of recent uptick in digital money movement fraud

By Paula Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SLzy_0hRL9YZg00

BATON ROUGE, La. ( BRPROUD ) – Customers of banks that use a digital payment network called Zelle are being warned about a recent scam.

Financial experts say some banks are reporting an uptick in digital money movement fraud.

In these cases, scammers are contacting the bank’s customers and requesting payment via Zelle or a Wire Transfer. It’s likely these methods are utilized by criminals as they allow funds to be sent expediently and in a way that makes it difficult for the money to be traced and recovered.

For this reason, some banks are urging customers to keep the following precautions in mind:

  • You should never wire money or send money using Zelle® to:
  • Anyone who claims to be from a government agency
  • Any stranger, no matter what reason they give
  • A telemarketer trying to sell you something
  • Anyone claiming your account is compromised
  • Unauthorized, unverified cryptocurrency sites or salespeople
  • Anyone asking you to send money to yourself
Scams and cryptocurrency can go hand in hand – here’s how they work and what to watch out for

Click here for more information from the U.S. government’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on how to avoid becoming a victim of banking fraud.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge PPP trends exemplify shifts in the program over the pandemic

The experiences of Baton Rouge businesses with the Paycheck Protection Program illustrate how the federal program changed from its first year to its second, according to a new analysis of Small Business Administration data from Bloomberg. In 2020, when the U.S. announced emergency loans to help small businesses struggling under...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Digital Money#Nexstar Media Inc
brproud.com

Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

Court delays hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motion hearing for Lanaya Cardwell has been delayed to Tuesday, Nov. 29, court records show. The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25. According to officials, Cardwell and her boyfriend Phillip Gardner are accused of allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter Nevaeh Allen. Cardwell...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Burger King looking to hire workers in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For anyone looking for a job, there’s a chance for you to get hired. Fast food giant, Burger King, is looking to hire employees to work at over 20 locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas including Baker, Denham Springs, Geismar, Gonzales, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Plaquemine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy