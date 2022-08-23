Read full article on original website
No rise in lake water levels despite rain
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
Texas DPS Conducts Speed Operation on IH-14
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County today from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
Repair work around Cove, Fort Hood to cause closures
COPPERAS COVE / FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Transportation crews will be making pothole and bridge repairs on Interstate 14 and Highway 9, near Fort Hood and Copperas Cove, on Wednesday and Thursday – weather permitting. TxDOT says that on Wednesday, lane closures will...
Texas DPS lieutenant arrested on DWI charge after fiery crash
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas Department of Public Safety lieutenant was arrested in Austin after losing control of his car and crashing into a large metal pole, according to court records. On July 29 at 8:44 a.m. Austin police responded to multiple 911 reports of a vehicle on fire...
Woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of...
Texas trigger law banning most abortions officially taking effect in the state
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas “trigger law” that bans virtually all abortions took effect Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a judgment July 24 overruling Roe v. Wade. The Texas law automatically bans most abortions in the state. Thursday marked 30 days since the high court issued its official judgment.
