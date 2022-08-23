ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Education
City
Casper, WY
Natrona County, WY
Government
Natrona County, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Education
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Government
oilcity.news

Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open

CASPER, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Visit Casper CEO search narrowed to 3 candidates for second time

CASPER, Wyo. — The Visit Casper executive search committee has three new candidates for the position of CEO, which was vacated by Brook Kaufman in April. Visit Casper Chairman Jim Ruble gave the update at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. Earlier this summer, the committee and...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Fund established in memory of 23-year Casper firefighter to help fire science students at Casper College

CASPER, Wyo. — A new fund has been established to provide financial assistance to Casper College fire science students, the college announced this August. The new “Reg Christman Fire Science Support Fund” was established in Christman’s memory through donations from people who knew him, Casper College said. Christman was a Casper firefighter for 23 years, rising through the ranks to division chief training officer before he retired.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Pride seeking queer-friendly businesses to add to community resource guide

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Pride is looking to expand the Casper Pride Guide to list businesses that offer safe and supportive service for the queer community. The Casper Pride Guide, supported by a grant through the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, initially launched in 2022 with a physical and mental health focus. The guide now lists 17 physical and mental health providers that have been vetted as offering a safe environment and supportive services for the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Gage Williams, resource director with Casper Pride.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civics#Social Studies#High School#K12#Natrona Schools#Ncsd#The Board Of Trustees
oilcity.news

Wyoming Community Theater Coalition hosting first-ever conference in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Community Theater Coalition will be hosting its first conference Sept. 17–18 in Casper. The conference will give people the chance to meet with others interested in community theater from around the state, the Casper Theater Co. said in a press release Wednesday. The conference will feature round-table discussions on the following topics related to community theaters:
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Trustees express desire to find solution for Midwest School pool problems

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a crowd of Midwest residents, teachers and students called on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees to do something to address issues at Midwest School’s pool. Residents told the school board that the pool has been closed since spring, when it was deemed unsafe to swim in during a health inspection.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/24/22–8/25/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: York, Clouse, Wells

Richard Allen York, 68, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away August 18, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Richard was the youngest son of Kenneth and Violet (Kivisto) York and was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, on October 17, 1953. He grew up in Bairoil, Wyoming, attending elementary and middle school there and graduating from Rawlins High School in 1972.
CASPER, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants

A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
CORONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy