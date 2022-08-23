Black Clover is now in the midst of the final arc of the manga series, and the newest chapter has showcased why Asta is going to be key to bringing down Lucius Zogratis once and for all! The series has really put Asta through the ringer as after living the majority of his life without any magic ability, he soon taps into anti-magic and becomes one of the most important characters in the Clover Kingdom overall. Anti-magic has proven to be a major key in the massive battles so far, and that's especially true heading into the final endgame.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO