dotesports.com
Udyr receives hotfix buffs to damage builds on the heels of his rework in League
Udyr’s update, arguably one of the most long-awaited and comprehensive reworks to a League of Legends champion in recent years, landed with a bit of a flop. This has led Riot Games to deploy some hotfix buffs to the Spirit Walker in the short term. The buffs come shortly...
VALORANT Champions 2022 Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Champions 2022 Skins.
League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes: Prepping for Worlds
The new League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes start getting things ready for Worlds in the competitive scene. There’s a good amount in these League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes. Udyr’s Rework Comes Out. Check...
VALORANT Champions 2022 Bundle Revealed
The end of the VALORANT esports season is coming to a close. With VALORANT Champions 2022 on its way, fans will be gearing up to see the best of the best battle it out. Teams from all around the world will be fighting to win VALORANT Champions. As with last year, the VALORANT Dev Team will be celebrating this with special skins. Here is a look at the VALORANT Champions 2022 Skin Bundle.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Confirms Plans for a New Arc
Dragon Ball Super has been busy this month with a new movie and all, but the manga has held its own if you hadn't been keeping up. For over a year at this point, the story's Granolah arc has kept fans entertained, and it even introduced a number of powerful forms few saw coming. But like all things, the arc had to end at some point. Now, Granolah's piece has come to an end, and reports have confirmed a new arc is in the works for Dragon Ball Super.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Finally Reveals One of Its Worst Wishes yet
Dragon Ball Super has revealed one of its WORST wishes yet – as seen in Chapter 87 of the Dragon Ball Super manga. Over the course of the series, we've seen people seek out or use the Dragon Balls for selfish and petty or outright evil reasons – but never have we seen a wish as dark, gruesome, and twisted as the one seen in this final chapter of the long-running Granolah Arc.
When is the TFT Set 7.5 PBE Release Date?
With TFT Set 7 Dragonlands in full swing, fans are already looking towards TFT Set 7.5. Not much has been officially revealed yet about Set 7.5 but many expect for news to come soon. Now fans may start to wonder, what is the TFT Set 7.5 PBE release date? Here is a look at when it could release.
League of Legends Zenith Games Skins Are Fighting in the Future
Just like that, it is the middle of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are adding an interesting new line, Zenith Games. The champions getting new Blitzcrank, Jayce and Lee Sin . Here is a look at the new League of Legends Zenith Games Skins.
Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date. The...
Magic: The Gathering’s Full Set Roadmap for 2023 Revealed
Even before fans head back to Dominaria, Wizards of the Coast unveiled it’s larger schedule for upcoming Standard sets through 2023. The Standard set roadmap was revealed during the “Wizards Presents” stream on Thursday August 18. The stream featured updates on all things Magic and Dungeons and Dragons related, including the major announcement for Standard sets. Audiences weren’t expecting to see the entire 2023 roadmap, but that is exactly what viewers got.
King Viego Skin Revealed
Just like that, it is 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are starting the year by bringing out new skins for previous lines. This time though, they revealed a stand-alone skin for Viego. Here is a look at the new King Viego skin.
ComicBook
Black Clover Explains Why Asta is Key to Defeating Lucius
Black Clover is now in the midst of the final arc of the manga series, and the newest chapter has showcased why Asta is going to be key to bringing down Lucius Zogratis once and for all! The series has really put Asta through the ringer as after living the majority of his life without any magic ability, he soon taps into anti-magic and becomes one of the most important characters in the Clover Kingdom overall. Anti-magic has proven to be a major key in the massive battles so far, and that's especially true heading into the final endgame.
VALORANT Crosshair Site: What the Pros Use
VALORANT has become one of the most played and watched FPS in the world. The first Riot Games shooter has found a lot of success due to its great gameplay. This has moved over to the pro scene being strong along with the streaming scene. Most fans want to find a bit of a leg up or see what their favorite player is using and want to do the same. Crosshairs are a great way for someone to play at their best. Here is a VALORANT Crosshair Site along with alternatives for players to use like the pros.
How to Download the PBE and Play TFT Set 7.5
TFT Set 7.5 will be available to be played but only on the PBE before hitting the main servers. This is leading many to wonder how they are able to play TFT Set 7.5 ahead of time? Well here is a quick guide on how to download the PBE test server and then play.
VALORANT Mage Abilities Potentially Leaked
In the latest VALORANT Act, Episode 5 Act 2, there were no agents or maps released. This has become a bit commonplace for the VALORANT team lately after saying they were hoping to do one per act. That being said, just because no agent was released does not mean they are not working on new ones that are mostly ready. According to a leak, this seems to be true. Here is a look at potentially agent 21 VALORANT Mage and their abilities.
Everything in the VALORANT Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass
VALORANT continues to bring out a lot of content in their battle passes. This includes free skins, gun buddies, sprays and more. With the release of Episode 3, many will be wondering, what is in the VALORANT Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass? Well here is everything along with images of all of the new things players can pick up in the newest battle pass.
How To Get Multiversus MVP Pack
With the kickoff of MultiVersus Season, 1 Xbox Game Pass members receive a special surprise via Xbox Game Pass Perks. Until October 23, Xbox Game Pass subscription members can receive the MultiVersus MVP Pack. Here’s how to claim the DLC pack. There are 2 different ways the players can...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
How To Unlock Tuxedo Styles In Pokemon Unite
The third volume of the anniversary event in Pokemon UNITE announces Theia Sky Ruins, a new map added to the game. With the new map, players have the opportunity to earn exclusive outfits for Venusaur and Espeon. Here’s how to unlock Tuxedo Styles Venusaur and Espeon In Pokemon Unite.
New Tekken 7 Free Update Details
After the Tekken 7 Grand Finals at Evo, Bandai Namco revealed a trailer for a free update coming to Tekken 7. A teaser trailer for a new Tekken project, possibly Tekken 8 came afterward. The trailer begins with the announcement that the Tekken World Tour is back. The World Tour...
