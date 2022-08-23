ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geddes, NY

Comments / 5

Related
iheart.com

Couple Arrested for Raping Woman While Children Watched In Dewitt

Syracuse, N.Y. -A Massachusetts couple is accused of raping a woman at a DeWitt hotel with two young children in the room:. Onondaga County Sherriff's Deputies say the incident at the Red Roof Inn on Tuesday is disturbing. Investigators say 30-year-old Tasheana Flannery and 27-year-old Dustin Wilson beat, raped and held a woman against her will. The victim managed to escape to the front desk who called 911.
DEWITT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Florida, NY
State
Virginia State
City
Geddes, NY
City
Maine, NY
State
Florida State
fox2detroit.com

Suspected northern Michigan drug traffickers busted after police find meth in mail

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two northern Michigan residents are facing drug charges after police found meth in a package this summer. According to Michigan State Police, the Traverse Narcotics Team and the United States Postal Inspection Service discovered illegal substances being mailed to a home in Leelanau County in June. After a search warrant was obtained, investigators opened the box and found crystal methamphetamine.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
longisland.com

NYS Police Issue over 25,000 Tickets During ‘Speed Week’ Crackdown

The New York State Police today announced that Troopers issued 25,199 total traffic tickets during the special “Speed Week” traffic enforcement campaign. “Speed Week,” which was conducted from Monday, August 15, 2022, to Sunday, August 21, 2022, targeted speeding, and other unsafe driving behaviors, including distracted driving and violations of the Move Over Law.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Identity Theft#The Felony Lane Gang
TheDailyBeast

Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff

More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
MOUNT VERNON, NY
KRMG

Marijuana, ecstasy worth more than $1M seized in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan recently thwarted suspected smugglers using the Blue Water Bridge to traffic drugs worth more than $1 million. A joint investigation with the St. Clair County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Port Huron Border Enforcement Security Team intercepted a semi-truck that crossed the U.S. border at the bridge at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, The Times Herald reported.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
localsyr.com

Attention car owners: Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in NYS

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Catalytic converters are still a hot commodity for thieves, stolen for their precious metals and then resold for hundreds of dollars. NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for the recent jump in thefts and what you can do to lessen the chances of your car becoming a target.
CICERO, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
HOMER, NY
wbgo.org

Illegal Gun Seizures Up In New York State

The number of Illegal gun seizures is up in New York State. New data shows six thousand illegal guns have been seized statewide so far this year in New York State. That’s a 20 percent increases compared to the same time frame last year. Governor Kathy Hochul gives part of the credit to the multi state illegal guns task force which was formed in January to go hard after gun traffickers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits

There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy