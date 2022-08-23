Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon police make two arrests and recover two guns
Mount Vernon is giving a group of police officers and detectives a pat on the back after they took two guns off the streets late Wednesday night.
NC man who traded fentanyl for stolen tires sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina drug dealer who traded fentanyl in exchange for stolen tires he would then sell at his auto repair shop will spend 15 years in prison for trafficking drugs, federal prosecutors say. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that Michael Lamar Hill of Havelock was sentenced to 180 […]
iheart.com
Couple Arrested for Raping Woman While Children Watched In Dewitt
Syracuse, N.Y. -A Massachusetts couple is accused of raping a woman at a DeWitt hotel with two young children in the room:. Onondaga County Sherriff's Deputies say the incident at the Red Roof Inn on Tuesday is disturbing. Investigators say 30-year-old Tasheana Flannery and 27-year-old Dustin Wilson beat, raped and held a woman against her will. The victim managed to escape to the front desk who called 911.
Traffic stop in Mount Vernon leads to gun arrest
Officials say the two conducted a traffic stop Monday night that led to the recovery of a firearm and an arrest for criminal possession of a weapon.
fox2detroit.com
Suspected northern Michigan drug traffickers busted after police find meth in mail
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two northern Michigan residents are facing drug charges after police found meth in a package this summer. According to Michigan State Police, the Traverse Narcotics Team and the United States Postal Inspection Service discovered illegal substances being mailed to a home in Leelanau County in June. After a search warrant was obtained, investigators opened the box and found crystal methamphetamine.
Troopers in NY Wrap Up Successful ‘Speed Week’ – How Many Got Nabbed?
Members of the New York State Police were out in full force over a 7-day span last week from August 15th-August 21st with a concentrated crackdown on speeders and unsafe drivers. And we appreciate the work the men and women of the NYS Police do each and every day - bravely keeping our neighborhoods and streets safe!
longisland.com
NYS Police Issue over 25,000 Tickets During ‘Speed Week’ Crackdown
The New York State Police today announced that Troopers issued 25,199 total traffic tickets during the special “Speed Week” traffic enforcement campaign. “Speed Week,” which was conducted from Monday, August 15, 2022, to Sunday, August 21, 2022, targeted speeding, and other unsafe driving behaviors, including distracted driving and violations of the Move Over Law.
talkofthesound.com
Syracuse Man Busted in New Rochelle after LPR Hit on Audi Q8 Stolen in PA
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 23, 2022) — New Rochelle Police Officers located a vehicle previously reported stolen by Pennsylvania State Police then apprehended an upstate New York man when he returned to the vehicle parked on Main Street. Why it matters: NRPD was alerted following an LPR hit reported...
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
NC crack dealer gets 6+ years in prison after pleading guilty to drug, gun charges
A North Carolina crack dealer will spend more than six years in prison for drug and gun offenses, prosecutors said.
Marijuana, ecstasy worth more than $1M seized in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan recently thwarted suspected smugglers using the Blue Water Bridge to traffic drugs worth more than $1 million. A joint investigation with the St. Clair County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Port Huron Border Enforcement Security Team intercepted a semi-truck that crossed the U.S. border at the bridge at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, The Times Herald reported.
cnycentral.com
Man in custody for alleged rape accused of contacting protected person in case from jail
WHITESTOWN, N.Y. — According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Jody A. Hartle, 37, from the Town of Marshall, has ben arrested and is facing numerous charges for a violation of an Order of Protection while in custody. In May 2022, Oneida County Sheriff's Department investigated a child sexual...
Coroner: 2 inmates found dead in South Carolina jail overdosed on drugs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two inmates found dead in May inside a jail in South Carolina overdosed on drugs, investigators said. Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, died from a fentanyl overdose inside the Greenville County jail and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, had both fentanyl and a sedative xylazine mostly used for animals, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
localsyr.com
Attention car owners: Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in NYS
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Catalytic converters are still a hot commodity for thieves, stolen for their precious metals and then resold for hundreds of dollars. NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for the recent jump in thefts and what you can do to lessen the chances of your car becoming a target.
whcuradio.com
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Turtle Jam: New York State Police Officer Escorts Large Turtle to Safety
MEXICO, NY – State Troopers in Mexico, New York protect and serve, even those with...
wbgo.org
Illegal Gun Seizures Up In New York State
The number of Illegal gun seizures is up in New York State. New data shows six thousand illegal guns have been seized statewide so far this year in New York State. That’s a 20 percent increases compared to the same time frame last year. Governor Kathy Hochul gives part of the credit to the multi state illegal guns task force which was formed in January to go hard after gun traffickers.
Death of 16-year-old fuels debate over bail reform
Bail reform is likely to have a big impact at the polls when Governor Kathy Hochul takes on Republican nominee Lee Zeldin for the State's top office.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits
There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
