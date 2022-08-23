Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight
By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
Watch Deontay Wilder show off explosive power and hand speed ahead of ring return against Robert Helenius
DEONTAY WILDER showed off his explosive power and dazzling speed in a sparring video posted by trainer Malik Scott. The Bronze Bomber is hard at work as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the ring. Wilder, 36, hasn't fought since losing his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury last October.
FOX Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Everything You Need To Know
Two heavyweight kings of the ring — Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz — will bring the pugilistic star power to Los Angeles when they meet in the ring at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 4, live on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view. Both Ruiz (36-2) and...
mmanews.com
Watch: Raw Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Usman After KO Loss
Additional footage of the aftermath surrounding Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss to Leon Edwards has been released to the public. Just seconds away from a second win over Edwards, Usman got caught by a head kick that knocked him out unconscious in the fifth round at UFC 278. This was the first time that Usman had been knocked out during his illustrious career and his first defeat of any kind since a submission loss to Jose Caceres at CFA 11 in 2013.
MMAmania.com
UFC fighter channels ‘The Undertaker,’ lands frightening tombstone piledriver finish on ‘Contender Series’ (Video)
Darrius Flowers scored a UFC contract on Week 5 of Dana White’s “Contender Series” by finishing Amiran Gogoladze just over a minute into their welterweight contest last Tues. night (Aug. 23, 2022) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Flowers was stuck in an...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Handler On Promotional Status: 'We Have Got No Other Commitments With Matchroom'
If Oleksandr Usyk ever fights again, he will likely do so under a different promotional aegis. The unified heavyweight champion of the world from Ukraine retained his WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF titles by earning a split decision in his competitive 12-round rematch with Anthony Joshua this past Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
FOX Sports
Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian boxer George Kambosos will do most of his preparation for a world title rematch against Devin Haney in the Philippines, where he once worked out as Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner. Kambosos and Haney are scheduled to get back into the ring in Melbourne...
mmanews.com
Watch: Boxer Earns Controversial KO Immediately After Glove Touch
Lightweight boxer Ruben Torres taught Cristian Baez a brutal lesson in keeping your guard up at all times during a fight. Torres and Baez competed at a recent Thompson Boxing Promotions event on Saturday in Corona, CA. Torres entered the fight 18-0 and looked to further progress his career towards potential stardom in boxing.
Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell responds to Jorge Masvidal’s call for a title shot: “Mr. Masvidal, you little rat Judas, your time will come also”
Leon Edwards’s coach Dave Lovell doesn’t think Jorge Masvidal is anywhere near a title shot. Edwards and Masvidal of course have a history due to the three-piece and a soda incident, and from previously being booked to fight at UFC 269 before ‘Gamebred’ was forced out with an injury. With that, after Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to become the UFC’s new welterweight champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting to make the fight finally happen, despite being on a three-fight losing skid.
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko-Ortiz To Headline ESPN+ Show October 29 At MSG’s Hulu Theater
The site has been solidified for what will be Vasiliy Lomachenko’s first fight in 10 months. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz will meet in a lightweight fight October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The bout between Lomachenko and Ortiz will be the main event of a card ESPN+ will stream from the venue downstairs from the main arena where the Knicks and Rangers play their home games.
Tyson Fury’s promoter releases statement on Oleksandr Usyk and ‘hopes’ to seal biggest fight since Ali vs Frazier
TYSON FURY'S promoter Bob Arum has released a statement letting the public know he is hopeful a fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk can be struck. Arum, 90, has spoken out following Usyk's win over Anthony Joshua. Arum wrote: "Top Rank and our co-promoter, Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, are hopeful...
Boxing Scene
Arum: I Look Forward To Matching Haney-Kambosos Winner With Lomachenko
Devin Haney began his lightweight title run in pursuit of Vasiliy Lomachenko. Such a fight is now in his sights three years later now that Haney is the division’s lone true champion, though not before handling present day business. Top Rank will serve as the lead promoter for two...
Boxing Scene
Kambosos on Haney Rematch: I'm 29 So For Me It's Do or Die
Former unified lightweight world champion George Kambosos will attempt to turn the tide when he faces Devin Haney on October 15 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Back in June, Haney outboxed Kambosos over twelve rounds to become the undisputed champion at 135-pounds, before a crowd of over 40,000 at Marvel Stadium.
Brendan Schaub credits Michael Bisping for setting groundwork for Leon Edwards’s championship win: “He’s the Rosa Parks of British fighters”
Brendan Schaub believes UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has Michael Bisping to thank. ‘Rocky’ faced Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. The bout was a rematch of their previous matchup in December 2015. In that outing, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ picked up the victory by unanimous decision.
Boxing Scene
Charles Martin-Devin Vargas Added To Ruiz-Ortiz Undercard 9/4 In Los Angeles
Eight months after he nearly knocked out Luis Ortiz, Charles Martin will return to the ring on Ortiz’s undercard. BoxingScene.com has learned that the former IBF heavyweight champion has been added to the non-televised portion of the pay-per-view card that’ll feature Ortiz and Andy Ruiz Jr. in the main event September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Martin (28-3-1, 25 KOs) is scheduled to face Devin Vargas (22-7, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight designed to keep Martin busy while he pursues a bigger fight.
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor Relinquishes IBF Title; Jeremias Ponce-Subriel Matias Vacant Title Fight Ordered
Josh Taylor remains the lineal junior welterweight champion but with only one physical title in tow. Boxingscene.com has confirmed that the unbeaten Scottish southpaw has officially vacated his IBF 140-pound title. The move follows weeks of speculation that Taylor would relinquish title, as he eyes a rematch with England’s Jack Catterall that will likely take place November 26 in Manchester or Glasgow.
theScore
Rory on TOUR changes: When I watch Buccaneers, I expect to see Brady
Rory McIlroy made an apt comparison after the PGA TOUR unveiled several changes for the 2023 season emphasizing commitment from its top players. "I think if you're trying to sell a product to TV and to sponsors and to try to get as many eyeballs on professional golf as possible, you need to at least let people know what they're tuning in for," he said, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
