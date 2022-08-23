A new law in Charlotte, North Carolina offers protection to renters who use housing vouchers in city-funded developments, making it illegal for landlords to discriminate based on income. As Genna Contino reports for the Charlotte Observer (reposted in Governing), “Under the new policy, owners of city-supported housing approved in the future could receive thousands of dollars in fines if they fail to comply in a timely manner.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO