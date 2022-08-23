Read full article on original website
thecharlottepost.com
Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community
Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community. ChenMed center is the first of eight opening in North Carolina. Grammy-winning vocalist Anthony Hamilton (center) helped open ChenMed’s new senior center on West Sugar Creek Road on Aug. 3. A new senior center has opened on West...
lakenormanpublications.com
New principal named at Bradley Middle
James Vanosdall was named principal at Francis Bradley Middle School Monday night by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education. Staying along the Beatties Ford corridor, he served as assistant principal at Hopewell High School from 2014 to 2022. He also was a principal intern at Rocky River High from 2013-14, and as a math teacher from 2010-14. Vanosdall earned a master’s degree in education from Wingate University in 2014.
wccbcharlotte.com
Former Teacher & Air Force Pilot Joins School Board Race To Combat “Wokism”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former teacher and retired Air Force Pilot is joining the race for school board in district 1. Bill Fountain says he’s worried left-wing ideology has worked its way into Charlotte’s school system, from the books assigned, to what students are taught about gender identity.
WBTV
Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a “CARS” coordinator. Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.
fox46.com
West Rowan Middle School on remote learning after bacteria found in HVAC
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A middle school in Rowan County will be operating remotely through the end of the week after bacteria was discovered in the HVAC system, school officials said. Rowan-Salisbury Schools confirmed with Queen City News that West Rowan Middle School is on all-remote...
Parents say they wanted to hear about CMS protocol earlier
The Mecklenburg county health department has been in contact with CMS, and there is a plan to address Covid and Monkeypox concerns, but that plan hasn't been released yet.
asumag.com
Construction begins on new high school in Cabarrus County, N.C.
The Cabarrus County (N.C.) district has broken ground on a $77 million high school in Concord. The Independent Tribune reports that the three-story building will have 75 classrooms and will accommodate 1,600 students. Officials say the school should relieve crowding at other high schools in the district when it opens in August 2019.
qcitymetro.com
CMS teachers, principals and staff to get pay raises
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ teachers, principals and staff members will receive pay raises just before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. On Tuesday, Board members unanimously approved the $1.8 billion operating budget that will see the average CMS teacher get a 4.2% pay raise. Principals and assistant principals will see a 4% pay raise, retroactive to July 1. (Last year’s operating budget was $1.7 billion.)
Emergency department at Davis Regional Medical Center closed
The closure comes as the hospital transitions to a full-time behavioral health facility, but staff members there are angry with a lack of communication from hospital leaders.
fox46.com
Gastonia gets its first-ever food hall
The prime location of a building that housed a former Save-A-Lot grocery store will be converted into a food hall. White House expected to announce $10K student loan …. Veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, …. Police: Fayetteville man suspected of stabbing wife …. U.S. court blocks Wake...
fox46.com
‘Podcast in the Park’: Host interviews people about their faith at Freedom Park
For a Mooresville man, zeroing in on the heart of someone's story can be a walk in the Park. ‘Podcast in the Park’: Host interviews people about …. ‘America, heck yeah!’: Bald eagle checked by security …. ‘90210’ actor Joe E. Tata dies at 85. Policy experts...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year
According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
PLANetizen
Charlotte Approves Protections for Housing Voucher Recipients
A new law in Charlotte, North Carolina offers protection to renters who use housing vouchers in city-funded developments, making it illegal for landlords to discriminate based on income. As Genna Contino reports for the Charlotte Observer (reposted in Governing), “Under the new policy, owners of city-supported housing approved in the future could receive thousands of dollars in fines if they fail to comply in a timely manner.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
What you need to know as Union County prepares for back to school
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — More than 41,000 Union County Public Schools students are set to head back to class on Monday, August 29. Five new school resource officers to add to security at district's elementary schools. UCPS is expanding an agriculture and STEM-based career readiness program. Over 95% of...
Missing man last seen in University City found safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a missing 26-year-old man. Police said the man was located safe and not harmed. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Former Belk CEO sued by company for...
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Alexis Owens
Roper’s own Alexis Owens works as a financial services manager at State Employees Credit Union where she does her best to look after the interests of their customer base and assist her fellow employees in doing the same. After graduating from Creswell High School in 2013 Owens went on...
tornadopix.com
What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center
Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
Death of recovering addict impacts lives of others seeking help 7 years later
GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman’s death in Gastonia has changed the lives of people fighting illness and addictions. “It just touches my heart,” said Cornell Thomas, the founder of Samantha’s House. Wednesday marks seven years since Samantha Thomas, a recovering addict, died in a car crash...
fox46.com
Huge changes are ahead for the Queen City
The Charlotte City Council gave its stamp of approval on the Unified Development Ordinance on Tuesdsay night. Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Panthers rookie Amare Barno. Rowan County man arrested for acting as Duke Energy …. Pageland Town council hears first reading about inevitable …. ‘Pointless & terrible’: At least 7 Dilworth...
WCNC
Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
