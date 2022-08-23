HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, on a practice field together — just like old times. The New England Patriots coach and his longtime assistant, now the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, brought their teams together Tuesday for the first of two joint practices ahead of Friday’s preseason finale. “We obviously were looking forward to it,” said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who hasn’t played in the preseason. “This was an important week for us. Getting these reps is crucial for us.” Carr looked sharp against New England’s defense, floating a perfect pass to offseason acquisition Davante Adams over Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills, and then firing a dart past Adrian Phillips to last year’s top target, Hunter Renfrow.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO