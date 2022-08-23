Read full article on original website
Edelman makes cameo at Patriots-Raiders practice in great T-shirt
Julian Edelman was at Patriots practice on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New England fans, he wasn't wearing a uniform. The retired wide receiver made a surprise appearance in Henderson, Nevada, to observe the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Edelman has plenty of friends on the...
Belichick's Patriots take reps against McDaniels' Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, on a practice field together — just like old times. The New England Patriots coach and his longtime assistant, now the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, brought their teams together Tuesday for the first of two joint practices ahead of Friday’s preseason finale. “We obviously were looking forward to it,” said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who hasn’t played in the preseason. “This was an important week for us. Getting these reps is crucial for us.” Carr looked sharp against New England’s defense, floating a perfect pass to offseason acquisition Davante Adams over Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills, and then firing a dart past Adrian Phillips to last year’s top target, Hunter Renfrow.
Stephen A. Smith picking Patriots to miss playoffs
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has long been a supporter of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Even amid the offensive turmoil in New England right now, Smith called for patience in a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take. He believes Belichick’s hallowed legacy warrants him the benefit of the doubt from critics of the offense.
2022 HS FB Preview: Portsmouth Patriots
PORTSMOUTH (WPRI) – Portsmouth is looking to build on a solid season last Fall. The Patriots made it to the Division I semifinals, falling to the eventual champion North Kingstown. The Patriots open their season with a rematch against the Skippers on Sept. 9.
New England Patriots and Bill Belichick enjoy Vegas and trip to UFC headquarters
The New England Patriots are spending the week in Las Vegas leading up to Friday's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, and while players have stressed it's a business trip, coach Bill Belichick added a fun wrinkle to the schedule Wednesday. Players and coaches enjoyed a visit to the...
