Environment

SFGate

EXPLAINER: California EV requirements face some obstacles

DETROIT (AP) — California will require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 in an ambitious move away from gasoline-powered vehicles and the pollution they emit. The requirements come in phases starting in 2026, and it will take...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
New York State
SFGate

That's Amore! Villa Bellezza in Calabasas Back on the Market at a Discount

The lavish Southern California mansion known as Villa Bellezza is back on the market with a 20% discount. The ornate estate in Calabasas with a life-sized chess set and a retractable glass ceiling was available last year for $29,995,000. The 15,745-square-foot mansion was recently relisted with a more "reasonable" $24 million price tag.
CALABASAS, CA
SFGate

California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife...
OXNARD, CA
SFGate

Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Alan Eugene Miller, 57, is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
ALABAMA STATE
SFGate

Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
SFGate

California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Evening" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

California man gets life for killing 2, including father

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

