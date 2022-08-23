ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

'He's a F***ing Monster': Spurs Legend Tim Duncan 'Different' with Kickboxing vs. Basketball

By Dalton Trigg
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wngiv_0hRL8ulL00

Tim Duncan often displayed a quiet demeanor while playing for the San Antonio Spurs, but when it comes to kickboxing, he apparently becomes a different animal.

We don't hear much out of San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan these days. Perhaps that's because he's busy channeling his ultra-competitive spirit into mastering martial arts.

According to Duncan's trainer, Jason Echols, the NBA-retired big man has a much different demeanor with kickboxing than he did with basketball.

“When [Duncan] he walked in, he was always the quiet guy in the public eye; I believe I saw a different side of him, because he’s a roaring lion in martial arts. He’s an animal. It’s a different thing than what you see out on the court … he’s a f**king monster," said Echols in an interview with Bleacher Report .

Duncan is apparently such a vicious kickboxer that he inadvertently tore Echols' bicep while sparring with him one time. According to Echols, this was due to Duncan's elbows being like "spears."

"I hit him with a right hook and his elbow caught the inside of my bicep and tore it right off, just from moving around," said Echols.

“I jokingly said to someone else that it could be a cupcake-baking contest and (Duncan) would win because he’s just good at whatever he does ... The sophistication level of him absorbing the martial arts that we have is very, very high. It’s not hard for him to catch up with his capabilities.”

Duncan briefly tried out coaching during the 2019-20 season when he joined Gregg Popovich 's staff as an assistant. That stint ended after one year, though, with Popovich saying Duncan was "too smart" to fully commit himself to coaching full-time.

Who knows if Duncan will ever return to the San Antonio bench in the future when he's done mastering other things in life. If he does, though, we wouldn't be shocked if he ends up being really good at it. After all, that's what all-time great people do.

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Twitter.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

2 Major Lakers Trade Targets Emerge From Jazz

There is a lot of fallout around the NBA from the news that Kevin Durant will be remaining with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. After weeks of trade speculation, the two sides hashed out some of their differences and agreed that it was in the best interest of everyone to remain in a partnership and focus on winning a championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade

It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations

There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?

The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Tim Duncan
ClutchPoints

‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand

The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Kickboxer#The San Antonio Spurs#Bleacher Report
ClutchPoints

The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’

Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Us Weekly

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A lasting love. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s decades-long romance came to a tragic end when the NBA legend died on January 26, 2020. Despite their relationship’s heartbreaking conclusion, their romance was filled with many highs over the years. The love between Kobe and Vanessa began not long after the duo first met in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
492
Followers
284
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy