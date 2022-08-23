ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Commits Shine In Week One Action

By Ryan Roberts
Some of Notre Dame's 2023 and 2024 commits stood out in the opening week of high school football action

High school football kicked off this week with several Notre Dame commits in action on both Thursday and Friday night. Those contests were littered with big performances and victories from the crop.

Let's take a look at each outcome, including several standout performances for other key Irish targets. Football is officially back and the Irish Breakdown staff is elated to get a glimpse into the future of Notre Dame football.

DE BRENAN VERNON - Mentor 34, McKinley 21

The Mentor Cardinals and 2023 defensive end commit Brenan Vernon kicked off their season against McKinley at home on Friday with a 34 to 21 victory. The 6-5, 270-pound defensive end was an immovable object in the team’s three man front. He made several key run stops, including an impressive tackle for loss working through two blockers. Vernon kept the linebackers clean to fly around the field and make a ton of plays, and he forced a fumble in the victory.

Moving to 1-0, Mentor will have a big test on Friday when they travel to St. Ignatius. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM eastern time.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Merrillville 27, Andrean 7

The Andrean Fighting 59ers came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard on Friday, falling to cross town foe Merrillville 27-7 despite a valiant effort from 2023 linebacker commit Drayk Bowen . He is a two-way star for Andrean, making plays as both a linebacker and running back. Bowen made several rangy plays on the defensive side of the football, including a bone crushing hit on a sack working off the edge.

The team looks to break into the win column on Friday, when they welcome Crown Point to their home field. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM eastern time.

TE JACK LARSEN - Charlotte Catholic 41, South Mecklenburg 26

2024 tight end commit Jack Larsen made several catches in the passing game, helping to lead Charlotte Catholic to a 41 to 26 victory over South Mecklenburg on Friday at home to kick off the season. The Cougars boasted a balanced offensive attack, with Larsen making an impact in both the run as a blocker and in the passing game. Larsen ended the game with six receptions for 73 yards through the air.

The Cougars look to continue their momentum on Friday night when they travel to Hickory Ridge. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM eastern time.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West 16, St. Xavier 13

In one of the more exciting games Friday night, Lakota West scored a touchdown with :23 on the clock to top St. Xavier 16 to 13 at home. The biggest play of the game went to 2023 safety commit Ben Minich , who pulled in a slant for the go ahead score. Minich made plays on both sides of the ball during the victory.

The team will travel to Lakota East this Friday for their rivalry game. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 PM eastern time.

OL SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point 28, Lincolnton 13

The South Point Red Raiders came out with a dominating 28 to 13 victory on Friday over Lincolnton. The offense dictated the pace of the football game and got a huge impact 2023 offensive line commit Sullivan Absher , who had some big time blocks in the run game.

The 6-7, 290-pound offensive tackle and his team will welcome East Gaston on Friday. That game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM eastern time.

WR RICO FLORES - Folsom 47, Monterey Trail 18

There were plenty of fireworks during their 47 to 18 home victory over Monterey Trail on Friday, including a 71-yard touchdown reception from 2023 wide receiver commit Rico Flores . The 6-1, 190-pound pass catcher caught a skinny post and exploded for a massive play in the victory. He would end the day with 7 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs did suffer a big loss during the game when Stanford tight end commit Walker Lyons suffered a broken leg that will force him out of the rest of the season. Folsom has a big game on Friday when they welcome Serra to town. The game will begin at 7 PM eastern time.

OL SAM PENDLETON - Ronald Reagan 30, North Davidson 25

2023 offensive line commit Sam Pendleton and his Reagan squad squeaked past North Davidson 30 to 25 on Thursday. Pendleton created a steady force at right tackle and did outstanding work in both the run and pass game.

His team will travel to Grimsley next week on Friday night. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM eastern time.

QB CJ CARR - Saline 7, University of Detroit Jesuit 6

2024 quarterback commit CJ Carr managed a fourth quarter come from behind victory on Thursday. Their lone touchdown came in the final quarter, squeaking by Detroit Jesuit 7 to 6.

Saline will take on Hudsonville at home this Thursday, with the game scheduled to begin at 7 PM eastern time. Carr and company will look to jump start their offensive attack during the matchup.

TARGETS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

2024 Youngstown (Oh.) Fitch defensive end Brian Robinson got off to a great start on Friday night. A part of their 42 to 10 victory over Foothill, the 6-4, 230-pound pass rusher recorded nine total tackles, 3.5 sacks and two sacks.

2024 Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy cornerback Kaleb Beasley was a big part of the team’s 17 to 7 victory over Milton in their opener. Making an impact as a punt returner and defender, Beasley had several impressive returns and an interception on the defensive side.

2024 Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side athlete Brauntae Johnson is an all around weapon for the Legends, impacting the game in the offense, defense and as a returner on special teams. Despite a 20 to 18 loss to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Johnson made his impact felt. On offense, he reeled in three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he collected eight total tackles and returned one punt for 35 yards.

Comments / 0

 

