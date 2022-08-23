ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash on Route 422

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. — The driver accused of causing a fatal crash on Route 422 in Berks County earlier this year has been arrested on multiple charges. Varun Kumar has been booked on charges that include homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and DUI, authorities announced Tuesday.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Gideon, Grady, and Rory are up for adoption at Peaceable Kingdom

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. -- These next pets come to us from Peaceable Kingdom in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. First we have two cats: Gideon and Grady. Gideon is a black cat and Grady is orange; each five-years-old. Staff at the rescue say they're both very friendly and love attention. They'd...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Workers at 24 nursing homes put in notice to strike

EASTON, Pa. — More money from Pennsylvania was supposed to help, but it hasn't been the magic cure for two dozen nursing homes across the state. Workers put in their notice to strike and are demanding fair negotiations. Employees said they're overworked and underpaid and that new state funds...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Arkansas State
California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Doug Mastriano campaigns for Pa. governor in Berks

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, visited Berks County on Monday. He stopped by the Leesport Farmers Market in Ontelaunee Township, making his first public visit to Berks since winning the GOP's May primary. Mastriano faces Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democrats' nominee,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Giant Company president to resign

The Giant Company is getting a new leader. Nicholas Bertram, who's been president of Giant for nine years, is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities, said Giant's parent company, Ahold Delhaize. John Ruane, the company's senior vice president and chief commercial officer, will take over as interim president until...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
MICHIGAN STATE

