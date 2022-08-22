ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

Dothan’s top tourism guru faces prison in November court date

CEDAR RAPID, IA (WTVY) -Visit Dothan’s President and Chief Executive Officer will be sentenced in November on federal bank fraud charges. Aaron McCreight faces up to 30 years for his role in defrauding an Iowa bank after pleading guilty in January. Then CEO of Go Cedar Rapids, McCreight inflated...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Gas buy down tour comes to Southport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For millions of Ukrainians, the constant barrage of screams, bombings, and collapsing buildings have become the norm. Every single day brings new dangers and difficulties. The promise of a better future...has attracted more than 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees to the u.s. so far. A few of those families...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Upcoming Gospel Explosion 2022 event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local group is putting together an event in hopes to bring the community together for a day of healing and fun. The Gospel Explosion 2022 is taking place at Rutherford High School in Panama City on August 27th at 3 p.m. Cherlyn Johnson, a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Email details Dothan feeding scandal employee punishment

A six-foot wooden fence will soon go up around the property which will feature playground equipment for children of different ages. A feature at the Ozark Dale County Library could help you learn more about your own history. Their genealogy department is working to help patrons connect with their past.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

New grocery store competitor in Bay County

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

School for autistic adults opening in Marianna Monday

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — This upcoming Monday is the first day of class for a new type of school in Marianna. “Next Step at Endeavor Academy” is a two-year transition program for adults with autism. Executive Director Tammy Dasher has been working in special education for the last 30 years. Next Step is a way […]
MARIANNA, FL
wdhn.com

Foreign suspects traffic over 300 pounds of marijuana from Dothan, authorities say

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Chinese immigrants were arrested and accused of multiple crimes including trafficking drugs in three states, with Dothan being the pickup location. Chinese immigrants, Xin Lei Chen, 33, and Yanchao Huang, 39, both of Flushing, New York, were arrested in Panama City, Fl, after a joint action by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Burea of Investigation(FBI).
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Abandoned house goes up in flames in Southport

Southport, Fla. (WMBB) – Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. a house fire occurred at an abandoned home in Southport. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger and his team responded to the call. The house was supposed to be unoccupied and it was confirmed that it has been since March.  “Station 8, Southport, received a call directly […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
wdhn.com

Samson police searching for missing teenager

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) – A Samson teenager is missing after he is believed to have willing got into the vehicle of an unknown person Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, 10th-grade boy Brent Johnson is believed to have gotten into a white Toyota Corolla with Florida tags, according to a post on the Samson Police Department’s Facebook page.
SAMSON, AL
WJHG-TV

Mistrial in Genene Hall trial

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Here are the worst Yelp reviews for Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While many believe Panama City Beach is a great place to live and vacation, there are always a few that disagree. Yelp uses a five-star rating system with one being the lowest. Most of the reviews on Yelp for Panama City Beach are four and five stars. But the website lists one one-star review and two two-stars for the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

Flames engulf Houston County home

TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

