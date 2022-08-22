Read full article on original website
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
wtvy.com
Dothan’s top tourism guru faces prison in November court date
CEDAR RAPID, IA (WTVY) -Visit Dothan’s President and Chief Executive Officer will be sentenced in November on federal bank fraud charges. Aaron McCreight faces up to 30 years for his role in defrauding an Iowa bank after pleading guilty in January. Then CEO of Go Cedar Rapids, McCreight inflated...
WJHG-TV
Gas buy down tour comes to Southport
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
WCTV
Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For millions of Ukrainians, the constant barrage of screams, bombings, and collapsing buildings have become the norm. Every single day brings new dangers and difficulties. The promise of a better future...has attracted more than 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees to the u.s. so far. A few of those families...
WJHG-TV
Upcoming Gospel Explosion 2022 event
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local group is putting together an event in hopes to bring the community together for a day of healing and fun. The Gospel Explosion 2022 is taking place at Rutherford High School in Panama City on August 27th at 3 p.m. Cherlyn Johnson, a...
wtvy.com
Email details Dothan feeding scandal employee punishment
A six-foot wooden fence will soon go up around the property which will feature playground equipment for children of different ages. A feature at the Ozark Dale County Library could help you learn more about your own history. Their genealogy department is working to help patrons connect with their past.
New grocery store competitor in Bay County
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
wqcs.org
Florida Will Invest More than $56 Million to Acquire Nearly 20,000 Acres for Conservation
Tallahassee - Friday August 26, 2022: Governor DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet have voted to invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife...
School for autistic adults opening in Marianna Monday
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — This upcoming Monday is the first day of class for a new type of school in Marianna. “Next Step at Endeavor Academy” is a two-year transition program for adults with autism. Executive Director Tammy Dasher has been working in special education for the last 30 years. Next Step is a way […]
wdhn.com
Foreign suspects traffic over 300 pounds of marijuana from Dothan, authorities say
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Chinese immigrants were arrested and accused of multiple crimes including trafficking drugs in three states, with Dothan being the pickup location. Chinese immigrants, Xin Lei Chen, 33, and Yanchao Huang, 39, both of Flushing, New York, were arrested in Panama City, Fl, after a joint action by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Burea of Investigation(FBI).
Abandoned house goes up in flames in Southport
Southport, Fla. (WMBB) – Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. a house fire occurred at an abandoned home in Southport. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger and his team responded to the call. The house was supposed to be unoccupied and it was confirmed that it has been since March. “Station 8, Southport, received a call directly […]
wdhn.com
Samson police searching for missing teenager
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) – A Samson teenager is missing after he is believed to have willing got into the vehicle of an unknown person Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, 10th-grade boy Brent Johnson is believed to have gotten into a white Toyota Corolla with Florida tags, according to a post on the Samson Police Department’s Facebook page.
Florida Mail Carrier Hospitalized After Being Brutally Mauled by Pack of Dogs
A Florida mail carrier remains in critical condition after being attacked by a pack of five dogs on Sunday when her truck broke down, according to officials in the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page just released a video addressing the incident, addressing their...
wdhn.com
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
WJHG-TV
Mistrial in Genene Hall trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
Florida authorities report drowning victim was an Alabama flight student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a military student who drowned over the weekend in Jackson County is over. Search crews found the victim’s body around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Investigators with the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office said someone out of a group of 33 military students went below the water’s surface […]
Florida Woman Mauled To Death By Group Of Dogs
A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead after being mauled to death by a group of dogs Sunday. Shirley Johnson, a Holmes County resident, was found dead on Sunday in Gritney, Florida, with over 100 bite marks on her body. According to WJHG, the 69-year-old
washingtoncounty.news
Vernon native brings home message to face those fears in second children’s book
Vernon native Kevin B. Edwards never imagined when he was bullied in his youth that those moments would fuel a children’s book series he hopes will inspire kids to push past their limiting beliefs. “I always had the ability to sing,” Edwards said. “In the tenth grade, a teacher...
mypanhandle.com
Here are the worst Yelp reviews for Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While many believe Panama City Beach is a great place to live and vacation, there are always a few that disagree. Yelp uses a five-star rating system with one being the lowest. Most of the reviews on Yelp for Panama City Beach are four and five stars. But the website lists one one-star review and two two-stars for the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches.
wdhn.com
Flames engulf Houston County home
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
