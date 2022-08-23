Seven-year-old Latae Hammie, who wants to be a firefighter when she grows up. Lucy Gellman Photos. Dressed from head to toe in pink, 7-year-old Latae Hammie studied the rows and rows of shoes in front of her. There were high tops with tan checks dotting the canvas, black and white low tops with velcro, copper-colored Timberland Boots designed for tiny feet. Carefully, she pulled a rainbow-toned sneaker from the shelf and held it up to her mom, Lakahn Harris. She had found her 21st century glass slipper—and it was about to make all her wildest recess dreams come true.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO