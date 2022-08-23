ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

New Haven teachers gather for convocation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven students go back to school next week, but New Haven’s teachers got together Wednesday morning for an event called “convocation”. It is a return to an old tradition at a time when everyone is trying to get back to normal. “Now we cannot use Covid as an excuse,” […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

At NHPS Convocation, Teachers Matter

A city celebration of educators and school staff reminded Mauro-Sheridan Magnet School French teacher Phara Dorleans of the moments that have kept her in the profession for seven years and counting. At the top of that list: When her then-kindergarten student cried all weekend to her father, ​“I want to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven superintendent announces 2023 retirement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Superintendent Doctor Iline Tracey informed the Board of Education that she will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school. Dr. Tracey announced the news in a letter to the BOE on Wednesday, noting that she had been contemplating retiring for a few years and feels that now […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

CT students return to schools with armed security

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
OLD LYME, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven, CT
Education
New Haven Independent

Free Cuts Send Students Back In Style

Tamia Massey usually spends more than $200 getting her two daughters’ hair braided at the start of every back-to-school season. This year was different — thanks to one of a host of community-led events focused on helping families cut costs as students prepare to return to the classroom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

As Students Return to Classrooms, Connecticut’s Public Schools Report Widespread Job Openings

A statewide survey of Connecticut’s public schools by CT Examiner suggests numerous unfilled positions in city and suburban schools, rich and poor. Newington Public Schools are short 30 paraeducators. Newtown needs 17. Waterford has 15 openings. And Madison, 10. Clinton, East Lyme, Preston, Westbrook — all say that they are still looking for paraprofessionals – classroom assistants and staff trained to work one-on-one with students needing extra help – for a school year that will start in about two weeks.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Haven Public Schools#Canvassing#High School#K12#Nhps
wshu.org

After labor relations officer leaves post, city of Bridgeport fills position

Key positions in Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s office were filled and left vacant this week. Ganim has hired a former Newtown police sergeant to lead the labor relations office, despite his prior conviction. This comes as the city’s former labor relations director Andre Forde left his post after two months, amid several ongoing contract negotiations. It is unclear if he stepped down or was fired.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Students react to loan forgiveness plan

John Rosen, an Economics Professor at the University of New Haven, answers questions on the president's student loan forgiveness plan. TODAY IN HISTORY: CT restaurant funding, Hartford hero, Meriden violence plan. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. 1 year ago in CT history: CT restaurants needed funding. 5 years ago: A...
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Schools partner with organizations to combat food insecurity

HARTFORD, Conn. — Rising inflation is impacting everything from the cost of school supplies to the price of groceries. Now, schools and partnering organizations are working to help combat the rise in food insecurity; back-to-school shopping comes with a price tag that's soaring. "Food insecurity peaks during the summer...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX 61

Four families' lives will soon change on Rainbow Road

WINDSOR, Conn. — Rainbow Road in Windsor is about to get brighter. That’s what the team of professionals and volunteers from the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity thinks. Currently, they are working on a “cluster build”; Four Habitat Homes in the construction stages that will be life-changing for four area families.
WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Free groceries given to New Haven families in need

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Local grocers in the city of New Haven are giving back to 1200 Elm City families. It’s an extension of a program that provides free meals to students during the school year. Hi there, we at the John Martinez school in New Haven. Things...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven launches pop-ups with showers, medical care

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – You may have wondered why a hub is on the New Haven Green and what purpose it serves. It’s called a “One Stop Pop-Up.” It’s showing up around town three days a week, meeting the needs of people in crisis. Showers, meals, and healthcare are just some of the services […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
newhavenarts.org

New Shoes Mark Priceless Start To The School Year

Seven-year-old Latae Hammie, who wants to be a firefighter when she grows up. Lucy Gellman Photos. Dressed from head to toe in pink, 7-year-old Latae Hammie studied the rows and rows of shoes in front of her. There were high tops with tan checks dotting the canvas, black and white low tops with velcro, copper-colored Timberland Boots designed for tiny feet. Carefully, she pulled a rainbow-toned sneaker from the shelf and held it up to her mom, Lakahn Harris. She had found her 21st century glass slipper—and it was about to make all her wildest recess dreams come true.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Family-friendly events to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last summer weekend before the unofficial start of fall begins on Sept. 1!. This weekend will be the last for some summer-geared activities across the state, and plenty of outdoor events will be held to help celebrate the season before it's gone for the year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy