411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV. – The site also notes...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per Fightful:. * AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of...
411mania.com
Barb Wire Massacre Challenge Laid Out For Impact Victory Road
Sami Callihan has laid out the challenge for a Barb Wire Massacre at Impact Victory Road next month. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Callihan challenged Moose and Steve Maclin to the hardcore stipulation match for the September 23rd Impact! Plus event. The match is the first proposed for...
411mania.com
AEW Dynamite Breaks One Million Viewers for Punk vs. Moxley, Tops Ratings This Week
– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up overall from this week’s show falling last week’s House of the Dragon-themed episode. Also, last night’s show topped the key demo ratings for Wednesday and also gave AEW its first average audience of over one million viewers since late June.
411mania.com
AEW News: MJF Not Backstage at Dynamite, Mark Sterling on Unrestricted, Dynamite Video Highlights
– While there have been rumors recently about him returning to AEW soon, PWInsider reports that MJF was not backstage at last night’s Dynamite. – Smart Mark Sterling is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted. The full podcast audio and description are available below:. Mark Sterling Esq....
411mania.com
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
411mania.com
Various News: Kevin Owens Comes Up With Nickname for Duo with R-Truth, Thunder Rosa’s Latest Taco Vlog
– Kevin Owens shared a video showing him driving around Toronto with fellow WWE Superstar R-Truth, who wants Owens to teach him about “Canadianology.”. Owens wrote on the experience, “What an incredible weekend…Montreal, Kingston, London, Toronto, all UNBELIEVABLE crowds! Thank you!!! P.S. Chad Gable is a beast, by the way. Fantastic wrestler. Everything hurts today. I love it. P.P.S. Also, I had the best driving partner to get to Toronto.”
411mania.com
Smart Mark Sterling Says MJF Got Him His AEW Job
Smart Mark Sterling is a regular on AEW TV, first appearing as MJF’s lawyer, and he recently discussed how MJF got him the gig. Sterling appeared on this week’s AEW Unrestricted and recalled how MJF, who he trained with at the same wrestling school, put his name out there for AEW when they needed a lawyer character for the feud with Jon Moxley where MJF was trying to get the Paradigm Shift banned.
411mania.com
Former NWA President Howard Brody Passes Away
Howard Brody, who served as the president of the NWA in the mid-to-late 1990s, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Brody passed from an infection stemming from the aftermath of a quadruple bypass surgery that he recently underwent. Brody was heavily involved in wrestling for years, but he is perhaps...
411mania.com
UPDATED: More Details On The Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara Incident That Led To Kingston’s Suspension
UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on the altercation between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston that led to Kingston’s suspension from the company. According to the report, Kingston was mad that Guevara hadn’t talked with him or cleared the content of a promo that was eventually edited off a show. The two hadn’t talked since Blood and Guts, which had a spot where Kingston threw Guevara off a cage.
411mania.com
UPDATED: AEW Reportedly Holding a Talent Meeting Today Before Dynamite
UPDATE: Fightful Select has some additional meetings on the talent meeting being held before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. According to the report, this is a mandatory talent meeting. Also, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan is expected to be at the meeting, but not many other details are known outside...
411mania.com
AEW Road to Cleveland Previews World Title Unification Match, More
AEW heads to Cleveland for Dynamite and Rampage this week, and the new Road To video looks at the World Title Unification match and more. You can see the video below, which previews CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley and the rest of the cards:
411mania.com
Various News: More AEW Stars at Gamescom, Chris Jericho Interviews Tyrus, Today’s WWE NXT UK Lineup
– AEW has announced that Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Angelico are taking part in a meet and greet today at Gamescom at the THQ Nordic booth to promote AEW Fight Forever. PWInsider reports that there were over 2000 people in the line for the meet and greet well before it was supposed to start.
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Results 8.23.22: Commonwealth Connection Battle The Spectaculars, More
This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr saw a tag team main event match between The Commonwealth Connection and The Spectaculars, plus more. You can see the results from the show below, which aired on FITE TV, per WZ:. * Chris Adonis defeated Caprice Coleman. * Jennacide defeated Kayla Kassidy.
411mania.com
Billy Corgan on How Matt Cardona Fits Into NWA, Praises Cardona for His Brand Value
– During a recent interview with Fightful ahead of this month’s NWA 74 pay-per-view show, NWA Owner Billy Corgan discussed former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona and not having any hesitation on bringing him into NWA. Below are some highlights by Fightful:. Corgan on bringing Matt Cardona to...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch Credits Nick Aldis With Elevating the NWA World Title, Talks Relationship With Aldis
Trevor Murdoch has a long history with Nick Aldis, and he recently reflected on their relationship and gave Aldis credit for elevating the prestige of the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview promoting NWA 74, and you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE Draft No Longer Expected to Be Held After Clash at the Castle
The WWE Draft is no longer expected to take place after Clash at the Castle, according to a new report. It was reported earlier this month that talent expected the Draft to take place shortly after the September 3rd PPV due to the fact that several Raw stars were scheduled for the September 9th episode of Smackdown, while Smackdown talent were scheduled for episodes of Raw on September 5th and 12th.
