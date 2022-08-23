ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

411mania.com

Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users

– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV. – The site also notes...
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per Fightful:. * AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of...
WWE
411mania.com

Barb Wire Massacre Challenge Laid Out For Impact Victory Road

Sami Callihan has laid out the challenge for a Barb Wire Massacre at Impact Victory Road next month. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Callihan challenged Moose and Steve Maclin to the hardcore stipulation match for the September 23rd Impact! Plus event. The match is the first proposed for...
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

AEW Dynamite Breaks One Million Viewers for Punk vs. Moxley, Tops Ratings This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up overall from this week’s show falling last week’s House of the Dragon-themed episode. Also, last night’s show topped the key demo ratings for Wednesday and also gave AEW its first average audience of over one million viewers since late June.
WWE
411mania.com

Various News: Kevin Owens Comes Up With Nickname for Duo with R-Truth, Thunder Rosa’s Latest Taco Vlog

– Kevin Owens shared a video showing him driving around Toronto with fellow WWE Superstar R-Truth, who wants Owens to teach him about “Canadianology.”. Owens wrote on the experience, “What an incredible weekend…Montreal, Kingston, London, Toronto, all UNBELIEVABLE crowds! Thank you!!! P.S. Chad Gable is a beast, by the way. Fantastic wrestler. Everything hurts today. I love it. P.P.S. Also, I had the best driving partner to get to Toronto.”
WWE
411mania.com

Smart Mark Sterling Says MJF Got Him His AEW Job

Smart Mark Sterling is a regular on AEW TV, first appearing as MJF’s lawyer, and he recently discussed how MJF got him the gig. Sterling appeared on this week’s AEW Unrestricted and recalled how MJF, who he trained with at the same wrestling school, put his name out there for AEW when they needed a lawyer character for the feud with Jon Moxley where MJF was trying to get the Paradigm Shift banned.
WWE
411mania.com

Former NWA President Howard Brody Passes Away

Howard Brody, who served as the president of the NWA in the mid-to-late 1990s, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Brody passed from an infection stemming from the aftermath of a quadruple bypass surgery that he recently underwent. Brody was heavily involved in wrestling for years, but he is perhaps...
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: More Details On The Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara Incident That Led To Kingston’s Suspension

UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on the altercation between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston that led to Kingston’s suspension from the company. According to the report, Kingston was mad that Guevara hadn’t talked with him or cleared the content of a promo that was eventually edited off a show. The two hadn’t talked since Blood and Guts, which had a spot where Kingston threw Guevara off a cage.
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: AEW Reportedly Holding a Talent Meeting Today Before Dynamite

UPDATE: Fightful Select has some additional meetings on the talent meeting being held before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. According to the report, this is a mandatory talent meeting. Also, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan is expected to be at the meeting, but not many other details are known outside...
CLEVELAND, OH
411mania.com

Billy Corgan on How Matt Cardona Fits Into NWA, Praises Cardona for His Brand Value

– During a recent interview with Fightful ahead of this month’s NWA 74 pay-per-view show, NWA Owner Billy Corgan discussed former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona and not having any hesitation on bringing him into NWA. Below are some highlights by Fightful:. Corgan on bringing Matt Cardona to...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Draft No Longer Expected to Be Held After Clash at the Castle

The WWE Draft is no longer expected to take place after Clash at the Castle, according to a new report. It was reported earlier this month that talent expected the Draft to take place shortly after the September 3rd PPV due to the fact that several Raw stars were scheduled for the September 9th episode of Smackdown, while Smackdown talent were scheduled for episodes of Raw on September 5th and 12th.
WWE

