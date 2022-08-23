Smart Mark Sterling is a regular on AEW TV, first appearing as MJF’s lawyer, and he recently discussed how MJF got him the gig. Sterling appeared on this week’s AEW Unrestricted and recalled how MJF, who he trained with at the same wrestling school, put his name out there for AEW when they needed a lawyer character for the feud with Jon Moxley where MJF was trying to get the Paradigm Shift banned.

