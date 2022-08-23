Read full article on original website
Ewers-Shurtleff announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 5
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff announced Friday her candidacy for Bryan City Council Single Member District 5, and if elected, said she would like to see continued economic development and growth for Bryan. “What I really like about Bryan is how inclusive the community is, so I want to continue to enhance the...
Randolph announces candidacy for College Station mayor
Jacob Randolph announced Monday he is running for mayor of College Station, and if elected, said he would like to focus on emergency management for the city. “Being a citizen of College Station, we have been through a lot lately. Especially with the big freeze over that happened about a year and a half ago, we weren’t quite ready for it," he said. "Apart from that, as a citizen we see a lot of safety concerns regarding the large influx of people coming in as well as the people who are already here who have had instances occur, threats, instances of sexual violence concerning the schools... There have been instances such as people stealing parts of vehicles in neighborhoods. I think it is important that we pay attention to the small things that maybe haven’t had a whole lot of attention lately.”
Brazos County Commissioners propose decreased tax rate in 3-2 vote
Brazos County Commissioners approved proposing a decreased tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation in a 3-2 vote during their regular meeting Tuesday at the county’s Administration Building in Bryan. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, and commissioners Nancy Berry and Irma Cauley all voted in favor of the proposed...
Law enforcement agencies, first responders invite public to National Night Out kickoff event Saturday
Local first responders, law enforcement agencies and community organizations will gather Saturday to help kick off National Night Out events. Officially, National Night Out will be Tuesday, Oct. 4, with block parties hosted by community members throughout the area. Saturday’s free kickoff event will serve as a way for families to begin the process of meeting their neighbors, first responders and community leaders, according to Texas A&M University Police Department Sgt. Josh Deleon.
Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 24
The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board presents its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the War on Terror site at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky will speak at the event, and a memorial wreath will be placed at the site. www.bvvm.org.
Bryan ISD summer graduates overcame obstacles, setbacks to earn high school diploma
Eighteen students from Bryan earned their high school diplomas Monday during the district’s summer commencement ceremony at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center. Seventeen of those graduates earned diplomas from Mary Catherine Harris School — MC Harris — and one graduate represented Rudder High School. “All of...
Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 25
Learn about pioneer history at the annual Boonville Days event which includes characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides, train rides and other activities. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The event kicks off with the Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K race at 7:30 a.m. The festival is free; $20 for a chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
Calendar for Friday, Aug. 26
Unity Theatre presents “Crimes of the Heart,” Sept. 22 through Oct. 9. Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy/drama is about three sisters who reunite while waiting to hear about their sick grandfather. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. 300 Church St. in Brenham. $28; $15 for students. unitybrenham.org.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Area animal shelters host adoption, foster events this week to help pets find homes
More than 60 animals are up for adoption at Aggieland Humane Society and Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County, so both are hosting events to help find foster and permanent homes for pets in their care. Aggieland Humane Society will host a “Clear the Shelters” event Friday and Saturday during...
College Station volleyball team outlasts Concordia Lutheran in five-setter
Marcella Deer had 16 kills, and Ava Martindale had 25 digs to help lead the College Station volleyball team to a 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-25, 15-8 victory over Houston Concordia Lutheran in nondistrict play Tuesday at Cougar Gym. College Station’s Blair Thiebaud had 35 assists. Avery Psencik had 12 kills....
A&M Consolidated opens with familiar foe in Huntsville
It was only a season ago that Huntsville and A&M Consolidated were district foes. Now, A&M Consolidated is in District 11-5A Division I and Huntsville is in District 10-5A Division II. Still, the former district opponents will meet in the season opener as the Hornets travel to Tigerland Stadium Friday...
Somerville players excited to be working under new head coach from Brenham
Dameon Bryant will tell you right away that it’s in the workouts. Somerville’s senior wide receiver is entering his final season with a new head coach and staff, but Bryant already knows the biggest difference has been the new offseason workouts. “A lot more lifting than we did...
Bryan couple arrested for possession of almost 50 pounds of weed, 12 pounds of cocaine
A Bryan couple was arrested Tuesday for dealing drugs and felony charges of possessing almost 50 pounds of marijuana and over 12 pounds of cocaine, police said. Salvador Barrios Jr. and Esther Cardona were both charged with a first-degree felony charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1, a second-degree felony charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2, and possession of marijuana of more than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds.
Read The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab
Here's team previews, features and a preseason podcast from The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab. Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to preview the upcoming Brazos Valley football season. Allen Academy looks to take step forward with more experienced group. Alex Miller. Veteran Mustangs return...
Rockdale aware of its tough district but ready to face challenge
Rockdale’s football team is aiming to win a playoff game for the first time since its state title in 2017. To get there, The Tigers are going to have to survive one of the toughest districts in Texas. District 11-3A Division I features four teams ranked in Texas Football’s...
Cougars, Vikings hope to flourish under first-year head coaches
It’s been a busy couple of months for Stoney Pryor and Ricky Tullos. Pryor and Tullos are both first-year head coaches in the Brazos Valley with Pryor taking over as the head football coach at College Station and Tullos in charge at Bryan. For Pryor, the move is a...
Robinson, Brenham's other few seniors ready to lead young Cubs into 2022
Reid Robinson is going to do everything he can to help his team. For the Brenham senior receiver, that includes being a valuable playmaker for his quarterback, a helping hand to the younger receivers and a leader for the entire team. “For me, the important thing is be someone that...
Veteran Mustangs return to Central Texas-based district in football
Madisonville is counting on familiar faces and foes making this a highly successful season. The Mustangs return eight starters on offense and eight more on defense. “Some of those guys have been starting since they were sophomores,” Madisonville head coach Russell Urbantke said. “We’re going to lean on those returning starters.”
Texas A&M's Smith, 7 other Aggies earn All-SEC preseason honors
Texas A&M senior multi-purpose player Ainias Smith was a first-team selection on the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team as the return specialist and all-purpose player. Smith also made the third team at wide receiver. A&M junior offensive guard Layden Robinson and junior punter Nik Constantinou also were first-team picks.
