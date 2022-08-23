Jacob Randolph announced Monday he is running for mayor of College Station, and if elected, said he would like to focus on emergency management for the city. “Being a citizen of College Station, we have been through a lot lately. Especially with the big freeze over that happened about a year and a half ago, we weren’t quite ready for it," he said. "Apart from that, as a citizen we see a lot of safety concerns regarding the large influx of people coming in as well as the people who are already here who have had instances occur, threats, instances of sexual violence concerning the schools... There have been instances such as people stealing parts of vehicles in neighborhoods. I think it is important that we pay attention to the small things that maybe haven’t had a whole lot of attention lately.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO