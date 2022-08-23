Gwinnett County to mail property tax bills beginning Aug. 25, bills also will be available online

Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
DeKalb Roads and Drainage offers flood map information service to residents
DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb County Roads and Drainage Floodplain Management Office offers residents general floodplain management information on flood hazards, planning, prevention, and mitigation free of charge. This is part of activities under the Community Rating System Program (CRS) of the county. The service provides useful information on the following:
DeKalb County Charter Review Commission to hold first public hearing Sept. 1
DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb County Charter Review Commission will hold its first public hearing and in-person meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m., at the Manuel J. Maloof Center, 1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Free parking is available at the DeKalb County...
DeKalb County, faith leaders to give away 5,000 boxes of food on Aug. 27
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquarters on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served basis. “Hardworking families are struggling to keep...
De Louise-Lorraine Fine Frames, created by DeKalb County commissioner, to be featured at Perimeter Mall’s #BuyBlack event Aug. 26-28
ATLANTA—De Louise-Lorraine Fine Frames and Hardware, Inc. today announced its partnership with Nordstrom’s popup event featuring seven black-owned companies during Black Business Month, celebrated during the month of August. De Louise-Lorraine was founded by Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, who serves as the District 7 commissioner for DeKalb County government. The...
DeKalb Sheriff’s Office arrests Atlanta murder suspect Da’Shaun Sutton
DECATUR, GA – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has arrested a suspect in an Atlanta shooting death that occurred in April. Atlanta resident Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was taken into custody by DeKalb Sheriff’s office investigators, assisted by the Atlanta Police Department, at a Beecher Street location in Atlanta. A Murder warrant charges Sutton with shooting 32 year-old Xavier Cannada multiple times on April 9, 2022 at a Whitehall Forest Court residence in DeKalb County, causing his death.
Stone Mountain man arrested, charged with murder of 17-year-old
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting death in July. Stone Mountain, Georgia resident Tremale Leeshon Hester, 19, was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday, Aug. 23, by DeKalb Sheriff’s office investigators at a food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia. An arrest warrant charges Hester with Murder in the shooting death of Lithonia resident Isaiah Artis,17, on July 17, 2022.
