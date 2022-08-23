Gwinnett County to mail property tax bills beginning Aug. 25, bills also will be available online

DECATUR, GA – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has arrested a suspect in an Atlanta shooting death that occurred in April. Atlanta resident Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was taken into custody by DeKalb Sheriff’s office investigators, assisted by the Atlanta Police Department, at a Beecher Street location in Atlanta. A Murder warrant charges Sutton with shooting 32 year-old Xavier Cannada multiple times on April 9, 2022 at a Whitehall Forest Court residence in DeKalb County, causing his death.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO