Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
Player of the Week: Charlie Pace of Colquitt County
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week we will highlight a player that showed out on the field and led there team to victory. Our week 1 Orthopaedic Associates Player of the Week is Charlie Pace of the Colquitt County Packers. Pace showed out in their first game against Deerfield Beach.
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Charlie Pace of Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In this video you can find out more about our week 1 Player of the Week: Charlie Pace. In the Packer’s win over Deerfield Beach, Pace rushed for 185 yards and had two touchdowns to help his team get the 37-0 win over the Bucks. Our very own Morgan Jackson talks with Pace about his adjustment to a new head coach, playing with his brother, how he decided on Georgia State and more!
Tallahassee, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Madison County HS football team will have a game with Rickards High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Florida State's Josh Farmer ready to represent
The Florida State football team opens their season Saturday at home against Duquesne and when the Seminoles take the field, there are always guys from the Big Bend and south GA to pay attention to.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
TOP HEADLINES
City leaders said the project could begin towards the end of the year. Voting rights group to host several Ga. pop-up health events. A voting rights group is set to host pop-up health events in several Georgia counties they say have lost access to rural healthcare. Testimony of Meadows, Powell...
Redshirt sophomore linebacker to miss 2022 season
The Seminoles lose another player for the year.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable
LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
valdostatoday.com
Wildcats vs Hornets digital tickets now available
VALDOSTA – Digital tickets are available now at GoFan for the Valdosta Wildcats vs. Cook County Hornets football game this Friday. All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Cook County Hornets are on GoFan now!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Duquesne head coach, players speak prior to Florida State matchup
The Dukes are confident ahead of a showdown with the Seminoles.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
WALB 10
Downtown Moultrie earns ‘Downtown of the Year’ award
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Downtown Moultrie was recently awarded the Georgia Downtown of the year award. Every good downtown starts with a great centerpiece and Moultrie has just that. The Colquitt County Courthouse was once voted the prettiest courthouse in the state but it’s what Moultrie has done around the courthouse...
southgatv.com
Scott announces mobile office hours
TIFTON, GA -U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) today announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans’ benefits. Those who have questions on these and other federal issues are encouraged to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Visit Valdosta launches ‘Valdostahhh’ campaign
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Many people know Valdosta or its championship sports teams or its amazing 3-in-1 theme park Wild Adventures. But what people don’t know is that Valdosta has so much more to offer. The increase in tourism revenue supports new and improved attractions for Valdosta. Visit Valdosta...
WALB 10
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway juvenile. Deputies said Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area. The last reported contact with Parks was on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. Anyone with...
WALB 10
Getting secondary education? It could earn you $1M in your lifetime.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Choosing to go to university or college is a big deal. Something that can earn you more than a million dollars in your lifetime. If you graduate from a University System of Georgia (USG) school, you are more likely to earn over $1 million more during your lifetime, according to the latest findings from the university system.
WALB 10
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Debra...
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
Alabama man wins $1 million on Florida Lottery $50 scratch-off, takes lump sum
The winner of the Florida Lottery’s $1 million prize is an Alabama resident. Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Tampa Free Press reports he took the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
WALB 10
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - What started off as a taxi service 10 years ago has turned into a passion for the owner of 24/7 Tire, a unique service for people in need. Black Business Month is celebrated in August and acknowledges the importance of black owned businesses in this country.
Comments / 5