Tulsa, OK

Burn ban extended in Tulsa County

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foTce_0hRL6P5s00

TULSA, Okla. — The burn ban in Tulsa County has been extended for seven days, according to Tulsa County Communications.

The burn ban will remain in effect until noon on Monday, August 29.

Because Tulsa County is experiencing severe and extreme drought conditions, area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate for continuing the burn ban according to the guidelines for extreme fire dangers under state law.

The ban was originally issued on August 8 and has one been extended two times, August 15 and 22.

The burn ban prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimineas.

Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface are permitted.

Exemptions for agricultural burning must be obtained through area fire districts.

Anyone convicted of violating the resolution will be subject to a $500 fine, or prison not to exceed a year, or both. Fine amounts may be higher in municipalities.

Enforcement of the resolution can be carried out by any law enforcement officer in the state of Oklahoma.

A map of current burn bans can be found here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Suspect found in Checotah, lockdowns lifted in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/24/22, 4:19 p.m.: Tabby Johnson was with Crotts as he was taken into custody in Checotah. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office released her from their custody. UPDATE, 8/24/22, 2:58 p.m.: Crotts is in custody. UPDATE, 8/24/22, 1:40 p.m.: The search has been called off...
MCALESTER, OK
Jenks police officers go through taser training

JENKS, Okla. — Some members of the Jenks Police Department received a special shock Thursday afternoon as they completed taser certification day. The department shared several pictures of officers getting tased on its Facebook page. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
JENKS, OK
James Coddington set to be put to death Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — James Coddington is set to be put to death on Thursday, Aug. 25, after he admitted to beating his friend — 73-year-old Albert Hale — to death back in 1997. Hale refused to give Coddington $50 for drugs, and Coddington beat his friend and...
TULSA, OK
