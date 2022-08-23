Burn ban extended in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. — The burn ban in Tulsa County has been extended for seven days, according to Tulsa County Communications.

The burn ban will remain in effect until noon on Monday, August 29.

Because Tulsa County is experiencing severe and extreme drought conditions, area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate for continuing the burn ban according to the guidelines for extreme fire dangers under state law.

The ban was originally issued on August 8 and has one been extended two times, August 15 and 22.

The burn ban prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimineas.

Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface are permitted.

Exemptions for agricultural burning must be obtained through area fire districts.

Anyone convicted of violating the resolution will be subject to a $500 fine, or prison not to exceed a year, or both. Fine amounts may be higher in municipalities.

Enforcement of the resolution can be carried out by any law enforcement officer in the state of Oklahoma.

A map of current burn bans can be found here.

