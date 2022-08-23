Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Urban Farmer in Philadelphia Presents Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner SeriesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
Drive to Pennsylvania recently? E-ZPass users may have been charged too much while going over N.J.-Pa. bridge
If you used E-ZPass and crossed the toll bridge that connects Trenton and Morrisville, Pa., earlier this year, you may have been overcharged. But the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, which operates the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge, is working with its E-ZPass service providers to reimburse affected customers, it announced.
WFMZ-TV Online
Valley Farm Market to take on new name, grocery supplier
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More change is coming to a well-known grocery store in Bethlehem. Valley Farm Market will soon become Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer. The transition will take place over the next few months, with the official name change finalized on Oct. 14. The Stefko Boulevard store said it will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mauch Chunk's beach open to Carbon County taxpayers this Labor Day Weekend
JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Mauch Chunk Lake Park is making a temporary change to its beach admission policy for the Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5. Beach access will be limited to County residents, Carbon County property taxpayers, Coaldale residents with children in the Panther Valley School District, non-county and county Individual and Family Membership (aka Season Pass) holders, campers, and pavilion renters.
Parts of New Jersey experience flooding during periods of heavy rain
New Jersey saw some much-needed rain on Monday, which caused major flooding around parts of the state.
WFMZ-TV Online
Convenience store plans to replace Phillipsburg bowling alley
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- The longtime Warren Lanes bowling alley in Phillipsburg, New Jersey could soon be replaced by a Quick Chek convenience store and gas station. The plan before the town's land use board calls for the construction of a 5,600 square-foot store and 16 gasoline filling positions on Memorial Parkway.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley commission to consider proposal for Route 329 school, multi-town plan Thursday night
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review plans for a new school in East Allen Township on Thursday, along with a regional plan for northern Lehigh County communities. The proposed school at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road would cover 113,238 square feet, along with 36,172 square feet for administration space. The Northampton Area School District has not made a decision on building yet, and that may not come until next year.
Vintage photos of Lehigh Valley historic buildings and landmarks, some bygone
In the 1930s, the federal government launched the Historic American Buildings Survey, a program aimed at documenting the nation’s historic architecture. Photographers in the decades since the program’s inception have aimed their cameras at dozens of prominent buildings in the Lehigh Valley. Some of the local buildings depicted...
wlvr.org
‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year
A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Area SD faces enrollment growth from building boom as facilities age
The Northampton Area School District resembles a 97-square-mile puzzle spread over seven municipalities. Some pieces are in place. The district has old buildings that must be renovated or replaced. Meanwhile, residential growth looms in the district. How many new residents and students that will bring and where they will live...
WFMZ-TV Online
PFAS remediation plans in Doylestown
Doylestown plans for PFAS remediation; water rates will have to rise. "We see this as an issue for the entire nation," said John Davis. "These chemicals are in practically every water supply across the country."
homenewspa.com
McKeever Lane residents want trail access reestablished in Northampton
A year after an unofficial access point to the Nor-Bath Trail was closed off, residents are wondering when a new public access point will be established. They approached Northampton Borough Council on Thursday, August 18, to voice their concerns. Residents of McKeever Lane had previously used a neighboring private property...
WFMZ-TV Online
Large tree falls on home in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A family is out of their home after a large tree fell in Allentown. The tree crashed down Wednesday and landed on the home in the 2400 block of S. Sixth Street. Part of it also landed on a car in the driveway. No one was hurt,...
WFMZ-TV Online
The Great Allentown Fair is serving up some new foods this year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Get your tastebuds ready! The Great Allentown Fair has announced twelve new food items for this year's fair. New menu items include guava jelly BBQ chicken, Jamaican jerk pork served on coco bread, redneck mac bowl, cheesesteak dumplings, la jefa, the guilty pleasure burger, and fried brussel sprouts.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council makes changes to vehicle impoundment code
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night modified an ordinance governing vehicle impoundment. The amendment removes the public works department's ability to remove, impound and/or immobilize any vehicle parked — in violation of a law or ordinance —in city-owned parking garages, lots or property. It...
wlvr.org
Lehigh County looks to expand successful opioid treatment program
Brianna Aletras-Dunn is a recovery specialist working to help those suffering from addiction. Originally from Fredericksburg, Virginia, she moved to the region about three years ago. But other people’s demons aren’t what brought her here. It was her own. “As a whole, Lehigh County has a lot of...
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
Here’s Where the Bucks County Department of Health Will Be Spraying for Mosquitos This Week
The Bucks County government listed the areas that will be sprayed for mosquitos on Tuesday. The Bucks County government has released information on spraying for mosquitos in several townships throughout the area. The Bucks County Department of Health will be spraying for mosquitos in the townships of Newtown, Northampton, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local restaurants seeing chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Just in time for football season, wing prices have fallen back down to pre-pandemic levels. While that's good news, local restaurants say they're still dealing with volatile food prices. For a while, chicken wings were one of the most expensive things for restaurants to buy. Now, they're...
WFMZ-TV Online
Behind the scenes at the Bucks County Playhouse
If you're looking for something fun for the family to enjoy, check out a show at the Bucks County Playhouse. Dames at Sea, the tap-happy stage musical, is front and center right now at the theater in New Hope. The cast says each performance will lift your spirits, as it...
