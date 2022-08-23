ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersville, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season

Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
EASTON, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Drive to Pennsylvania recently? E-ZPass users may have been charged too much while going over N.J.-Pa. bridge

If you used E-ZPass and crossed the toll bridge that connects Trenton and Morrisville, Pa., earlier this year, you may have been overcharged. But the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, which operates the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge, is working with its E-ZPass service providers to reimburse affected customers, it announced.
MORRISVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Valley Farm Market to take on new name, grocery supplier

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More change is coming to a well-known grocery store in Bethlehem. Valley Farm Market will soon become Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer. The transition will take place over the next few months, with the official name change finalized on Oct. 14. The Stefko Boulevard store said it will...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mauch Chunk's beach open to Carbon County taxpayers this Labor Day Weekend

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Mauch Chunk Lake Park is making a temporary change to its beach admission policy for the Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5. Beach access will be limited to County residents, Carbon County property taxpayers, Coaldale residents with children in the Panther Valley School District, non-county and county Individual and Family Membership (aka Season Pass) holders, campers, and pavilion renters.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
City
Sellersville, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Convenience store plans to replace Phillipsburg bowling alley

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- The longtime Warren Lanes bowling alley in Phillipsburg, New Jersey could soon be replaced by a Quick Chek convenience store and gas station. The plan before the town's land use board calls for the construction of a 5,600 square-foot store and 16 gasoline filling positions on Memorial Parkway.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley commission to consider proposal for Route 329 school, multi-town plan Thursday night

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review plans for a new school in East Allen Township on Thursday, along with a regional plan for northern Lehigh County communities. The proposed school at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road would cover 113,238 square feet, along with 36,172 square feet for administration space. The Northampton Area School District has not made a decision on building yet, and that may not come until next year.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year

A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PFAS remediation plans in Doylestown

Doylestown plans for PFAS remediation; water rates will have to rise. "We see this as an issue for the entire nation," said John Davis. "These chemicals are in practically every water supply across the country."
DOYLESTOWN, PA
homenewspa.com

McKeever Lane residents want trail access reestablished in Northampton

A year after an unofficial access point to the Nor-Bath Trail was closed off, residents are wondering when a new public access point will be established. They approached Northampton Borough Council on Thursday, August 18, to voice their concerns. Residents of McKeever Lane had previously used a neighboring private property...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Large tree falls on home in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A family is out of their home after a large tree fell in Allentown. The tree crashed down Wednesday and landed on the home in the 2400 block of S. Sixth Street. Part of it also landed on a car in the driveway. No one was hurt,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The Great Allentown Fair is serving up some new foods this year

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Get your tastebuds ready! The Great Allentown Fair has announced twelve new food items for this year's fair. New menu items include guava jelly BBQ chicken, Jamaican jerk pork served on coco bread, redneck mac bowl, cheesesteak dumplings, la jefa, the guilty pleasure burger, and fried brussel sprouts.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton City Council makes changes to vehicle impoundment code

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night modified an ordinance governing vehicle impoundment. The amendment removes the public works department's ability to remove, impound and/or immobilize any vehicle parked — in violation of a law or ordinance —in city-owned parking garages, lots or property. It...
EASTON, PA
wlvr.org

Lehigh County looks to expand successful opioid treatment program

Brianna Aletras-Dunn is a recovery specialist working to help those suffering from addiction. Originally from Fredericksburg, Virginia, she moved to the region about three years ago. But other people’s demons aren’t what brought her here. It was her own. “As a whole, Lehigh County has a lot of...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local restaurants seeing chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Just in time for football season, wing prices have fallen back down to pre-pandemic levels. While that's good news, local restaurants say they're still dealing with volatile food prices. For a while, chicken wings were one of the most expensive things for restaurants to buy. Now, they're...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Behind the scenes at the Bucks County Playhouse

If you're looking for something fun for the family to enjoy, check out a show at the Bucks County Playhouse. Dames at Sea, the tap-happy stage musical, is front and center right now at the theater in New Hope. The cast says each performance will lift your spirits, as it...
NEW HOPE, PA

