Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?
It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
Best Employers in Michigan Based on Latest Forbes Survey
If you had to take a wild and random guess as to which company in Michigan is number one when it comes to best employers, what would be your first guess?. For me, I would guess maybe Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, followed by Michigan State University, and then followed by Ford Motor Company.
Workers At Michigan Chipotle Vote To Unionize
Short staffing and inability to make ends meet with low hours were the main demands of the Chipotle employees. This Is The First Chipotle Restaurant To Unionize In The Country. A Lansing Chipotle restaurant became the first in that chain to unionize its workers. The employees at the store located On West Saginaw Street voted 11-3 to join the union Thursday afternoon. They will be joining a branch of the International Brotherhood fo Teamsters, Local #243.
The Only Floating Post Office In The World Sits In Michigan’s Detroit River
This has got to be one of the more notable pieces of Michigan trivia! With the Great Lakes surrounding us it's no wonder we've learned to adapt to this "water wonderland." For example, we've got pizza delivery by plane or jet ski, we've got water taxis, and we can lay claim to the fact that we've got the "only floating post office in the world."
What’s a Ghost Plant? Pale Flower Spotted in Michigan’s U.P.
Have you ever heard of the Ghost Pipe? Sometimes called the Ghost Plant, Corpse Plant, or Indian Pipe, it's a plant known for its distinct white color. And, I, in my 34 years of life, had never heard of it until today. I was casually scrolling through Facebook, dodging the...
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
Startling News! Michigan is Home to the Poorest Town in America
Although Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America, it's home to the poorest city in the United States. This is sad news for our state and the residents that live there. According to wordpopulationreview.com,. Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the United States...
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
Need Extra Cash? How About Picking up Pine Cones For the DNR?
If you are looking to pick up some extra cash, the Department of Natural Resources is paying cash money for people to pick up pine cones. How does some extra cash sound? High gas prices and the overall inflation have everyone looking for a side hustle. If you have some...
Can You Guess What This Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker Was?
There's nothing like venturing out into the depths of Michigan's outdoors and stumbling upon something that once was. From abandoned homes to mines, to even your own ghost town. Michigan has the occasional spook and cobweb waiting around that next corner. Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker. Can you identify what this...
The Best Spots for Waterfront Dining in Michigan
Waterfront dining is one of my favorite things to do. Having grown up on Lake Michigan, waterfront dining was something our family did all the time. It doesn't always have to be on a Great Lake, it just needs to be on the water. There's something special about the breeze,...
Woman Claims She Was Fat Shamed + Humiliated at Cedar Point Due to Size
An Ohio woman says she was humiliated after being turned away from a roller coaster at Cedar Point due to her size. Did This Amazon Driver Just Steal a Puppy From a Michigan Home?. As Always - It's Her Word Against Theirs. Raegan - who goes by the handle rae.moody...
Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket
As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
BREAKING: Jury Finds Duo Guilty of Michigan Governor Abduction Conspiracy
A Federal Jury in Grand Rapids has now convicted two men with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Barry Croft Jr., of Bear, Delaware, and Adam Fox, of Wyoming, Michigan, were on trial as the main conspirators in the abduction attempt on Governor Whitmer in 2020. The new trial...
Michigan DNR Launches New Hunt Fish App
Being an avid outdoorsman just got easier thanks to a new app from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Now anglers, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts in general have a wealth of information and services right at their fingertips. After much testing and development, the free app is now available for...
The Lake Michigan Shoreline Is Getting Cleaned Up Thanks To These Drones
As Michiganders, we're blessed to be surrounded by The Great Lakes. They offer great fishing, swimming, beautiful beaches, and amazing sunsets but some Michiganders are bothered by the trash that has contaminated the water and lakeshore. Thankfully, there is something being done to try and fix the problem. New Drones...
Police Warning Parents Not To Post This Dangerous Back To School Picture
If you look anywhere on social media you'll see kids across Michigan dressed up in their new school clothing and posing for back-to-school pictures. I love seeing my friends and family share these cute pictures online, but police say you need to be very careful about what you share and post online. Otherwise, it could expose your kids and family to scammers and pedophiles.
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?
There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
Dangerous Wildlife You Should Avoid in Michigan
Did you know there are at least 8 animals you should avoid right here in Michigan? I've lived here all of my life and have tried to avoid every single one of these dangerous critters. If you have a major fear of spiders like I do, then prepare yourself to...
