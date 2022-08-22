ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1240 WJIM

Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?

It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Best Employers in Michigan Based on Latest Forbes Survey

If you had to take a wild and random guess as to which company in Michigan is number one when it comes to best employers, what would be your first guess?. For me, I would guess maybe Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, followed by Michigan State University, and then followed by Ford Motor Company.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Workers At Michigan Chipotle Vote To Unionize

Short staffing and inability to make ends meet with low hours were the main demands of the Chipotle employees. This Is The First Chipotle Restaurant To Unionize In The Country. A Lansing Chipotle restaurant became the first in that chain to unionize its workers. The employees at the store located On West Saginaw Street voted 11-3 to join the union Thursday afternoon. They will be joining a branch of the International Brotherhood fo Teamsters, Local #243.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Can You Guess What This Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker Was?

There's nothing like venturing out into the depths of Michigan's outdoors and stumbling upon something that once was. From abandoned homes to mines, to even your own ghost town. Michigan has the occasional spook and cobweb waiting around that next corner. Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker. Can you identify what this...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

The Best Spots for Waterfront Dining in Michigan

Waterfront dining is one of my favorite things to do. Having grown up on Lake Michigan, waterfront dining was something our family did all the time. It doesn't always have to be on a Great Lake, it just needs to be on the water. There's something special about the breeze,...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michigan DNR Launches New Hunt Fish App

Being an avid outdoorsman just got easier thanks to a new app from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Now anglers, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts in general have a wealth of information and services right at their fingertips. After much testing and development, the free app is now available for...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Police Warning Parents Not To Post This Dangerous Back To School Picture

If you look anywhere on social media you'll see kids across Michigan dressed up in their new school clothing and posing for back-to-school pictures. I love seeing my friends and family share these cute pictures online, but police say you need to be very careful about what you share and post online. Otherwise, it could expose your kids and family to scammers and pedophiles.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Dangerous Wildlife You Should Avoid in Michigan

Did you know there are at least 8 animals you should avoid right here in Michigan? I've lived here all of my life and have tried to avoid every single one of these dangerous critters. If you have a major fear of spiders like I do, then prepare yourself to...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

