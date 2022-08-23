Read full article on original website
Houston County family loses home, pet in house fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Houston County family is mourning the loss of both their family home and one of their pets after a house fire. According to Fire Chief Christopher Stoner, the fire happened on Collins Ave. in Eagle Trace Mobile Home Park. The initial call to 911...
Crews fight house fire on Hitchcock Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a house fire on Hitchcock Road just off Jeffersonville Road Wednesday night. Macon-Bibb fire crews are on the scene putting out hot spots as smoke continues to billow from the roof of the house. According to Lt. Kyle Murray with Macon-Bibb Fire...
Macon man wanted for entering auto in Monroe County
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car
EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
Bibb deputies investigating crash along I-475
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two large trucks veered off I-475 and flew down an embankment Thursday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says. It happened just before the Hartley Bridge Rd. exit. Deputies say it's not currently known what caused the trucks to leave the road. No injuries were reported.
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
All lanes reopened following crash on I-75
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 after two tractor trailers were involved in a crash. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that no injuries were reported and all lanes have reopened.
Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
Crews extinguish Monroe County mobile home fire, man and dog escape unharmed
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Firefighters in Monroe County put out a fire in High Falls Monday night. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Emergency Services department says they were called to a mobile home on Duncan Circle. Crews from stations 1, 2, and 12 responded. They say a man and his dog were at home at the time and were able to get out uninjured.
Late veteran of Korean War honored with 3D plaque at Mercer
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Mercer professor and his students collaborated with South Korean students in a project called 'Remembering Korean War Heroes', where they created plaques with 3D faces for 11 Korean veterans and honored them at a ceremony at the South Korean congress. Now students have created two...
Accident on I-16W between GEICO and downtown Macon has all lanes blocked
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has reported an accident on I-16 West between GEICO and the downtown Macon exit. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said said a trailer separated from a semi-truck. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. There are no injuries. Traffic...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093
We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
VERIFY: Yes, it is illegal to abandon animals in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Humane Society of Houston County says they're getting more abandoned animals than they have in the past. So, is it illegal to abandon an animal in Warner Robins?. 13WMAZ spoke with a Warner Robins Animal Control Officer and looked up the City of Warner...
Second suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Macon 15-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Another suspect is in custody for the December 2020 shooting of a Macon teen who later died from his injuries. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said US Marshals arrested 18-year-old David Martin, Jr. in Pulaski County on Wednesday. Martin is the second person to be arrested...
Houston County Department of Drivers Services gets building upgrades
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you go to renew your driver's license, you can expect a better picture, with Houston County Department of Drivers Services' new upgrades. The Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and members of Houston County joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen a newly-remodeled driver licensing center in Warner Robins.
Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old
MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
ATV stolen from home in High Falls area
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County deputies are investigating the theft of an ATV from a home in High Falls. Investigators state that the 2016 Can-Am Renegade 1000cc four-wheeler was taken on August 20. The vehicle has a camouflage base and a black and green plate on the back...
Macon Transit Authority to recognize late bus operator
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Transit Authority will be taking time this Friday and Saturday to remember an employee the service has lost. At 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, every MTA bus will pull over and stop for two minutes to memorialize the late fixed route bus operator Marcus Pearson.
Man wanted in Monroe County after running from deputies following chase, crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County investigators are looking for a suspect they say escaped deputies after a chase. According to the sheriff's office, Donterious Frye was involved in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday that ended in a crash. Just after the accident, Frye ran off. The sheriff's office is...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
