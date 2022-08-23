Read full article on original website
CM Punk Addresses AEW Rumors, Controversial Comments Regarding Hangman Page, Wants to Make Fans Pay to See What Happens Next
– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso published an article on AEW World Champion CM Punk earlier today ahead of his title unification match against Interim Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the interview, CM Punk addressed the controversial comments he made during his promo last week regarding former champion Hangman Page. Below are some highlights:
Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair
– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month. Roma...
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
Bianca Belair Signs With WME as Her New Agency
– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has some new representation. Variety reports that the Raw Women’s champion has signed with WME to represent her “in all areas.” The top Hollywood agency will reportedly look to build Belair’s resume across podcasting, acting, marketing crossover opportunities, and more. Bianca...
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Raw TV Rating Change
– As previously reported, there were rumors last month about the TV rating for WWE Monday Night changing from TV-PG to TV-14. PWInsider has an update on what happened with the planned change, which was previously rumored to be a decision by USA Network. While there were initial plans to...
Rumor Killer On Thunder Rosa Following Injury Report
As previously reported, AEW announced that women’s world champion Thunder Rosa suffered an injury and her match with Toni Storm at All Out was cancelled. Instead, there will be an interim title match between Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida. Since the announcement, a rumor began to...
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV. – The site also notes...
Post-Match Footage of CM Punk Set to Air on AEW Rampage
AEW will be airing post-match footage of CM Punk from this week’s AEW World Title match on this week’s Rampage. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that backstage footage of Punk following his loss to Jon Moxley will air, writing:. Tomorrow on Friday Night #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT,...
Positive Internal Changes Reported In WWE’s Production Department
Vince McMahon’s departure and the restructuring of management within WWE has brought with it a swath of change for the company. PWInsider reports that the production department specifically has described the shift as “massively night and day.” With the former executive’s famously aggressive verbal input during TV productions now absent, the new leadership of Nick Khan, Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon has been widely welcomed. There’s no further need for “walking on eggshells” in a number of areas where that approach was status quo under McMahon.
Updated Brackets For AEW World Trios Championship Tournament
We have an updated bracket for the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the brackets below for the tournament, which will conclude with the finals at All Out on September 4th:. Semifinals. * United Empire vs. The Elite. * The Dark...
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per Fightful:. * AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of...
Renee Paquette On WWE’s Recent Changes Following Triple H Takeover, Is Happy For Michael Cole
Renee Paquette is happy to see people in WWE shine more brightly as a result of the company’s recent changes, and Michael Cole in particular. Paquette discussed the recent tweaks to WWE’s product since Vince McMahon exited and Triple H took over creative on the latest episode of The Sessions, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
Smart Mark Sterling Says MJF Got Him His AEW Job
Smart Mark Sterling is a regular on AEW TV, first appearing as MJF’s lawyer, and he recently discussed how MJF got him the gig. Sterling appeared on this week’s AEW Unrestricted and recalled how MJF, who he trained with at the same wrestling school, put his name out there for AEW when they needed a lawyer character for the feud with Jon Moxley where MJF was trying to get the Paradigm Shift banned.
Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared
Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.25.22
We are continuing on the road to Bound For Glory tonight with a number of interesting match ups. We’ll see VXT defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace. We’ll also see Impact World Champion Josh Alexander take on Vincent ahead of his championship match with Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory. We’ll also see Mike Bennett take on Karl Anderson in singles action, these two will square off in tag team action for the Impact Tag Team titles but with Gallows sidelined Scott D’Amore made this match official last week. We have all this and more set for tonight’s Impact so let’s get to the action.
Paul Roma Slams Hulk Hogan, Claims His Act Is Phony
– During a recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma slammed WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, saying he started buying into his own act and can’t wrestle. Roma also alleged an incident where WWE Superstars were meeting sick children in Detroit. At one point Hogan remarked, “We’re not getting paid for this,” when asked to meet another child. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
UPDATED: More On Thunder Rosa’s Injury, Rosa Reportedly Has Heat With Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker
UPDATE: A new report has a bit more detail on Thunder Rosa’s injury and notes that Rosa reportedly has heat with Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker. Fightful Select reports that while the specifics of Rosa’s injury aren’t yet confirmed, it is being speculated (as noted previously) that it is related to bulging discs in her back. The report confirms that this is not a kayfabe situation and that Rosa is legitimately hurt.
Roman Reigns Confirms His Recent Contract Extension And Reduced Schedule
In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns confirmed reports that he recently signed a contract extension, which includes a reduced schedule. Reigns has been appearing on WWE TV less since the deal was signed, even missing some PPVs. Here are highlights:. On signing a...
