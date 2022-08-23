ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Judge rules redacted FBI raid affidavit can be released as Trump declares he’s ‘innocent’

Florida Judge Bruce Reinhart says the affidavit behind the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, with the proposed redactions from the Department of Justice, can be released today by noon . He says the DoJ met its burden of showing a compelling reason to keep parts sealed.Earlier, Donald Trump took to Truth Social for a multi-part tirade against federal law enforcement, the Democratic Party, and Joe Biden, claiming once again that the raid on his home was nothing but an act of political persecution.Proclaiming himself “innocent as a person can be”, Mr Trump insisted that “Radical Left Democrat prosecutors” are...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Healthiest and least healthiest states in US: Report

Depending on what state a person lives in, they either are in very good company in keeping their health in check or the people they live with have some catching up to do. An "investigation" conducted with the intent of finding out if a person's health can be affected by where they live in the United States was based on multiple factors, such as the amount of smokers, obese people, and those who regularly exercise, according to NiceRx.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

2020 Was the Deadliest Year for Washington in the Last Decade

2020 was a tumultuous year in the United States. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment surged and gun sales spiked. The murder of George Floyd also rattled confidence in law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Amid the turmoil, homicide cases jumped by nearly 30%, the largest single-year increase on record. With 21,570 murders […]
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, NY
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
New York City, NY
Government
The Independent

Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife

Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
POTUS
digg.com

The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized

Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
105.5 The Fan

The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States

According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The State With the Highest Unemployment in America

Joblessness in America was near a post-World War II low in July. The figure dropped to 3.5% as the economy added 528,000 jobs. All of the jobs taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic have been replaced. It is a far cry from the 20.5 million jobs lost in April 2020 as the unemployment rate soared […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#New Texas#Republican#American
Reuters

Agency identified 700-plus pages of classified records at Trump's home

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Archives discovered more than 700 pages of classified documents at Donald Trump's Florida home in addition to material seized this month by FBI agents, according to a newly disclosed May letter the records agency sent to the Republican former president's attorney.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Poll: America’s COVID-19 Optimism Fades

Americans are growing more pessimistic about COVID-19, according to a new survey. A poll from Gallup published Thursday found that the number of Americans who feel optimistic about the pandemic has starkly dropped since spring. Just 41% of U.S. adults said the COVID-19 situation is getting better, which is a significant drop from late April and May when 63% of adults agreed with the statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC Connecticut

Map: See How Much Life Expectancy Declined in Each State in 2020

The average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped by nearly two years in 2020, down to 77 years from 78.8 in 2019. It was the country’s lowest average in nearly two decades. A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics looks at how that decline varied from state to state. It found that eight states and Washington, D.C., saw life expectancy fall by more than two years from 2019 to 2020. That list includes New Jersey, Texas and Louisiana.
HEALTH
Benzinga

The U.S. City With The Highest Rent Growth May Surprise You. Hint: NYC and LA Don't Crack The Top 5

After a minor slowdown in rent rise in June, the July National Index from Zumper indicated a return to significant price hikes. Nationally, according to Zumper, the typical rent for a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,450, up 2% from the previous month and 11.3% from the previous year. The median price for a two-bedroom home in July was $1,750, up 2% from the previous month and 9.3% from the previous year.
TUCSON, AZ
102.5 The Bone

CDC: US experiences largest drop in life expectancy since WWII in 2020

According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy fell across the United States in 2020 by 1.8 years. In 2019, the life expectancy at birth was 78.8 years. In 2020, it dropped to 77.0, the biggest drop since World War II, according to Bloomberg. The CDC said that the decline was mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in unintentional injuries, which were primarily drug overdoses.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy