SkyVue Skateland reopens after renovations

The Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday held a ribbon cutting for SkyVue Skateland’s grand reopening.

“Ms. Denise Watkins and her family have owned this business since 1958. It is a Rocky Mount staple. I think everyone here has skated on that floor at one time or another,” Chamber President and CEO David Farris said. “This small business has seen its set of challenges and has pulled through gracefully and beautifully just like its owner and we are proud of her and her family.”

SkyVue Skateland shut its doors early in 2022 in order to renovate the floor and in so doing, found the crawlspace had excessive moisture as well. Through private donations, the family was able to make the necessary repairs and other cosmetic changes in order to reopen in six months.

“I am so grateful for the prayers and support that my family and friends have shown me,” Watkins said. “Those individuals know who they are and I cannot thank them enough. We are so excited to offer skating here again and I enjoy the kids so much and I know they enjoy coming out and having a great time here at the rink.”

SkyVue Skateland is open from 7-10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night. Groups for birthdays and celebrations are encouraged and can call the business to reserve their date.

Watkins can be reached at 252-442-7418 for more information.