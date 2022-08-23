Kiely Rodni’s Boyfriend, Family Break Silence After Body Found in Reservoir

Placer County Sheriff’s Office

After authorities acknowledged it was “more than likely” the body of Kiely Rodni that volunteer divers had found in a California reservoir on Sunday , just over two weeks after the 16-year-old vanished from a campground party, her boyfriend uploaded a video to social media expressing his grief. “This was an insanely fucked-up situation,” Jagger Westfall said, adding that he didn’t think he would ever be able to process it. “I know that it fucking hurts,” he added, “and I know that it hurts all of you. And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone that put the effort in. And tried so fucking hard to bring her home.” In a statement also made Monday, Rodni’s family thanked “the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers” who aided in the search for their daughter. “While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow,” the Rodni-Nieman family said, “the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her. Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back.”

