New Flying Car On Sale Requires No License To Operate

A new flying car touted as the “future of air travel” can travel at 63 miles per hour (101.4 kilometers per hour) and stay airborne for up to 20 minutes thanks to a Tesla battery pack – but thanks to US regulations needs no license to fly. That’s right: you could zip around in a one-person flying car without a pilot’s license or even a driver’s license.
Inyerself

Can You Really Pilot this Air Vessel Without a License?

Several innovations have been made about eVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) vehicles as of late. Ryse Aero Tech’s eVTOL is pretty simplistic in its approach and designed with non-flyers in mind. The Recon (pictured above) can be flown with minimal training and in areas with very little room for take-off or landing.
