Atlantic County, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

ACUA issues traffic advisory for Household Hazardous Waste Day, Sept. 10

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Atlantic County Utilities Authority Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 and normal Saturday operations at the solid waste facility, are expected to be significantly impacted by the IRONMAN 70.3 Atlantic City race occurring on the same date. Therefore, residents who were...
News 12

Police: Multiple people injured at Six Flags Great Adventure ride

Police say multiple people were injured on the El Toro ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Thursday night. They say the injuries were mostly minor and some of those injured were taken to the hospital. Multiple EMS crews were called to the park to assist. The exact cause...
BreakingAC

Linwood man sentenced to 364 days in puppy’s death

A Linwood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the death of a 4-month-old puppy. Kyle Blythe, 24, did not seek medical treatment for the puppy, who suffered severe injury, according to the affidavit. Instead, he dropped the injured animal at the...
camdencounty.com

Camden County Caregiver Relief Fund Program

The Board of Commissioners are proud to introduce this Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eligible caregivers will receive $1000 in Relief Funds.
NBC Philadelphia

NJ County Issuing $1,000 Stimulus Checks to Some Residents: Here's Who Qualifies

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Hundreds of caregivers in Camden County, New Jersey, will soon receive payments of $1,000 as a result of a program intended to help those whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the press release, recipients will receive a...
Daily Voice

Philly Man, 31, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Philadelphia was shot and killed in Atlantic City, authorities said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the fatal shooting of Jordan Eaddy early Thursday, Aug. 25.. At 12:06 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to...
CBS Philly

Cape May County Zoo welcomes baby bison

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- The Cape May County Zoo has a brand new addition. A baby bison was born.Take a look.Beverley gave birth to her first calf on Thursday.Zoo officials say the calf is strong and healthy, and the mom is taking very good care of her.Bison calves weigh between 30 and 70 pounds at birth but can eventually weigh over a ton.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

