Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
CCS parents and preachers hope students will be back in classroom Monday following strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Board of Education will convene in a special meeting Friday evening on the tentative contract agreement hammered out early Thursday. The negotiations that were ordered by a mediator lasted 14 hours. The Columbus Education Association said Thursday the comprehensive conceptual agreement tentatively ends the...
Parents describe first day of remote learning as ‘chaos’ for Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Even though Columbus City Schools spent time and money preparing for an “alternative opening” without teachers, parents described Wednesday’s first day of class on their children’s laptops as “chaos.” Jaclyn Humphries has four children in elementary school; Larry Dent has one starting middle school and another starting high school. Both said […]
myfox28columbus.com
'It was so many emotions,' CCS parents describe a week of waiting for strike updates
"It was a pure relief," CCS Parent Shannon Wingard said. "I stayed up until they announced something because of the anxiety." Wingard is a mom to three kids, two of them will be going into fourth and first grade at Winterset Elementary. "They were angry that they couldn’t go to...
myfox28columbus.com
CEA and CCS reach conceptual agreement, teachers could return to classroom Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education reached a conceptual agreement with the Columbus Education Association Thursday morning. Teachers won't be hitting the picket lines Thursday morning but instead getting ready to welcome students back into classrooms. Thursday would have been the fourth day of the teacher's...
myfox28columbus.com
Despite a tentative deal, some CCS parents won't send kids to class until Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Columbus City Schools parents say they will show their solidarity to district teachers until classes return in person next week. The Columbus Education Association will vote on a tentative agreement reached with the district Sunday to end their strike. "I let her know that...
myfox28columbus.com
Boxing, therapy and a place to belong, group works to help Columbus kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Each punch and drill are moments for kids to connect and let off some steam. "We realize the need for kids, we want to try and change tomorrow, and get these kids self-productive and positive," Nia Winfield said. Winfield says at "Gloves Up" boxing gym...
Columbus school district reaches conceptual agreement with teacher’s union
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement after nearly 14 continuous hours of negotiations, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Mediator calls for Columbus school district and teachers union to meet today. Jennifer Adair, President...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS superintendent says district is committed to getting teachers back in classrooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During the ongoing teacher strike in Columbus, ABC 6/FOX 28 spoke one-on-one with Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon. "My role is to orchestrate the team and to memorialize the issues we are going to take to be negotiated," Dixon said. "We have been collecting items to make sure that our strategic plan priorities and our board goals can be fulfilled.".
myfox28columbus.com
Parents of CCS students with learning disabilities worry about virtual school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students learn virtually during the strike, parents are concerned about their kids who have learning disabilities. According to CCS Director of Communications Jacqueline Bryant, all students will receive their legally mandated SDI (specially designed instruction)/special education service minutes during the strike. She said intervention specialists and related service providers who work during the strike will work with students virtually. Once students and staff return to in-person learning, there will be opportunities to make up any remaining minutes of SDI after school, on Saturdays, and during the summer.
myfox28columbus.com
Teacher turned CEA spokeswoman, Regina Fuentes stays focused on future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — She's been the voice of the Columbus Education Association throughout the school talks and strike. Fuentes said she grew up going to Columbus schools and has been teaching in the district all her career. Wednesday would’ve been the first day of her 24th year of...
myfox28columbus.com
Many CCS parents say their students will not be logging on for remote learning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School students are set to begin the new school year remotely Wednesday as teachers strike. Some CCS parents said they don't plan on logging their students in for virtual learning. They said they intend to have their kids marked absent on the first...
myfox28columbus.com
Livingston Elementary mom leaves job, stays home with kids during CCS strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bianca Griffin's three children, Ka’Niyah, Ka’Nijah and Kendrick are three of the more than 45,000 other Columbus City School students who were not able to go back to school in person on Wednesday. Griffin said she's now forced to stay home with her...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS chronic absenteeism hit 74% during year of remote learning, kids virtual during strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School graduates who already experienced nearly a full year of remote learning with the district say virtual classes are not the solution during a teachers' strike. Daizhon Cox graduated from South High School this year. He started Ohio State University this week as...
ccsoh.us
Superintendent's Message to Families - August 24, 2022
Today was the first day of the school year, and for many of us, it was not ideal. Even so, I was glad to have the opportunity to speak with students and families at several of our meal sites as they picked up grab-and-go meals and Chromebooks. Many of our students also utilized the city’s Student Support Centers for a safe space to connect to the internet, and we are grateful to our community partners for stepping in to help.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS teachers strike for second day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus teachers are back on the picket lines for a second day Tuesday. The Columbus City Schools Board held an emergency meeting Monday night, the district's first meeting since the Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike. Parents joined teachers with the CEA during the...
myfox28columbus.com
Groveport Madison Schools approved purchase of new school buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Madison school board approved Wednesday night the purchase of five more school buses. The district said the buses will be used for special education student services. Last week, parents told ABC 6/FOX 28 their children's buses are either hour late or never come...
myfox28columbus.com
Community groups offering assistance to students during Columbus teacher strike
Students who are unable to get into their school buildings during the Columbus teacher's strike are getting help from community agencies as they prepare to attend classes virtually. "We are not here to supplant the work of the teachers, we are not educators," said Doug Wolf, Chief Executive Officer with...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Metropolitan Library has resources ahead of 1st virtual day amid teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of classes for Columbus City Schools heading for virtual learning, the Columbus Metropolitan Library and its 23 locations have the tools and resources for families throughout Central Ohio to help keep children engaged. Ben Zenitsky with the Columbus Metropolitan Library says...
myfox28columbus.com
Teacher strike sidelines Columbus City Schools student athletes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools coaches can only stare at their empty stadiums from a distance. The teacher strike has made a bit of déjà vu for city school athletes who remember the suspension of practice and games during the pandemic. As teachers strike, athletics...
