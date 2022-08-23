WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — A former Rocky Mount Police officer has filed an appeal of his conviction for his involvement in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. On August 11, Thomas Robertson was sentenced to more than seven years (87 months) in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Robertson will get credit for the 13 months he's already served.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO