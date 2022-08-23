Read full article on original website
Blair concedes to Elrich as Montgomery County Executive primary recount gets certified
Montgomery County, Md. — Following a 35-vote deficit in an historically close election, followed by an exhaustive recount process, David Blair Wednesday conceded the Montgomery County Executive Democratic primary election to incumbent Marc Elrich. The Board of Elections certified the election Wednesday, determining that Blair lost by 32 votes...
Dan Cox cancels news conference scheduled before Md. Democrats rally in Montgomery Co.
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — State delegate Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Governor of Maryland, canceled his scheduled news conference Thursday moments before President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Montgomery County. Cox was set to hold a briefing around 4 p.m. at the Montgomery...
Audit: Prince George's Board of Education violated open meetings act, other policies
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — For most of last year, the Prince George’s County Board of Education was embroiled in controversy and widely accused of dysfunction. Board Chair Juanita Miller accused board members of contract fixing and violations of board policy. In return, those board members accused Miller of incompetence. The State Board of Education ultimately sided with those board members and voted to remove Miller from her post.
Youngkin responds to GOP candidates who laughed at autistic student singing nat'l anthem
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — 7News On Your Side was the first to report on a YouTube video showing Republican Fairfax County School Board candidates Harry Jackson and Stephanie Lundquist Arora laughing at an autistic student who was singing the national anthem at a Fairfax County School Board meeting. “I’m...
Concerns raised over DC school buildings' readiness ahead of first day of classes
WASHINGTON (7News) — The chair of the D.C. Council said it’s unclear just how ready public schools are to open this coming Monday because a city department has not made it clear enough how good or in bad shape classrooms are. Phil Mendelson said that’s unfortunate, especially since...
AG Jason Miyares encourages Alexandria mayor to hire more school resource officers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — As families prepare for the first day of school, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote a letter Wednesday to the Alexandria Mayor, City Council and school board about school safety, in light of the May stabbing and murder of one of Alexandria City High School student, Luis Mejia Hernandez.
PGCPS unveils new state-of-the-art Cherokee Lane Elementary School in Adelphi, Md.
ADELPHI, Md. (7News) — A gleaming new state-of-the-art school is coming to Prince George's County. Teachers are getting their classrooms ready for the first day of school, with supplies and desks arranged to welcome the very first students to attend the brand new Cherokee Lane Elementary School in Adelphi, Md.
Montgomery County father calls on school board to provide free meals for all students
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Education held its final meeting before the first day of the new school year, which is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29. Rockville resident Adam Zimmerman is the father of a rising second and fifth grader. He submitted...
New agreement between MCPS, teachers union to help ease special education teacher shortage
Montgomery County, Md. — In Montgomery County, an agreement has just been reached between the school system and the teachers' union to offset the shortage of special education teachers. The agreement provides a $5,000 incentive to general education teachers who volunteer to transfer to a special education position. There's...
14 Prince George's County police officers charged with misconduct, theft
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Thirteen current Prince George’s County police officers and one retired officer were charged Thursday with misconduct in office, along with felony and misdemeanor theft, relating to "concealing overlapping secondary employment shifts from the police department," according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.
One-on-one with PGCPS CEO Dr. Monica Goldson ahead of first day of 2022-23 school year
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — 7News caught up with Prince George's County CEO Dr. Monica Goldson inside the brand new Cherokee Lane Elementary School in Adelphi, Md. Tuesday. The elementary school is set to accept students for the first time on Aug. 29 as Prince George’s County Schools opens...
Woman riding bike struck and killed on River Road in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, Md. — A woman riding her bicycle was struck and killed by a flatbed truck Thursday in Montgomery County, the county fire department said. The incident took place around 4:05 p.m. in the 5200 block of River Road. Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and the woman was pronounced dead on scene.
American University staffer strike over working conditions, wages enters second day
WASHINGTON (7News) — It is day two of a staffer strike at American University. The work stoppage over working conditions and wages comes a week before the new semester. More than 500 employees at the northwest, D.C. university said they have been dealing with unfair working conditions and low wages for too long.
Ex-Rocky Mount officer appeals conviction, sentencing in Jan. 6 riots
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — A former Rocky Mount Police officer has filed an appeal of his conviction for his involvement in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. On August 11, Thomas Robertson was sentenced to more than seven years (87 months) in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Robertson will get credit for the 13 months he's already served.
PHOTOS | Maryland's Maple the hedgehog is vying for 'America's Favorite Pet'
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A local hedgehog is spiking interest -- she's up for the title of "America's Favorite Pet." Meet Maple, a viral Hedgehog from Howard County, Maryland with nearly 11,000 Instagram followers. Maple is famous for her fun photoshoots. You can see why. And no surprise...
New Beltway ramp from I-495N to I-66W in Dunn Loring set to open Thursday
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — No one likes sitting in traffic -- A major construction project in Northern Virginia years in the making has reached a major milestone to help alleviate some of that congestion. After a study, official agreement, and public meetings, construction officially started in late 2017....
NE DC triple shooting linked to shooting that killed 2 on North Capitol Street, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said he believed a shooting near North Capitol Street Wednesday night was in retaliation for a shooting that happened just blocks away earlier that day. Police said the first shooting happened around 12:48 p.m. in the unit block of...
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
DC mom continues waiting for stillbirth certificate for nearly 2 years, demands answers
Washington, D.C. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. woman says she has still not received the stillbirth certificate she is entitled to after the District established a code saying they would grant one within 180 days of March 2021. Monday marked 522 days since she has not received one after...
SEE IT: 2 hospitalized after overturned tanker leads to hazmat spill in Carroll County, Md
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a hazmat spill in Carroll County, Md. Tuesday. The spill was the result of a crash involving an overturned tanker. The incident happened on Ridge Road in Mount Airy, Maryland. The tanker was hauling home heating oil, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.
