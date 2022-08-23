ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Audit: Prince George's Board of Education violated open meetings act, other policies

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — For most of last year, the Prince George’s County Board of Education was embroiled in controversy and widely accused of dysfunction. Board Chair Juanita Miller accused board members of contract fixing and violations of board policy. In return, those board members accused Miller of incompetence. The State Board of Education ultimately sided with those board members and voted to remove Miller from her post.
14 Prince George's County police officers charged with misconduct, theft

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Thirteen current Prince George’s County police officers and one retired officer were charged Thursday with misconduct in office, along with felony and misdemeanor theft, relating to "concealing overlapping secondary employment shifts from the police department," according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.
Ex-Rocky Mount officer appeals conviction, sentencing in Jan. 6 riots

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — A former Rocky Mount Police officer has filed an appeal of his conviction for his involvement in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. On August 11, Thomas Robertson was sentenced to more than seven years (87 months) in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Robertson will get credit for the 13 months he's already served.
