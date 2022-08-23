ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

N.J. weather: Severe drought conditions spread, but some rain may be on the way

Despite the heavy rain that fell Monday, New Jersey’s drought situation has worsened, according to the latest drought status map released Thursday morning. The map, issued by the National Drought Mitigation Center, shows 92% of the Garden State is now “abnormally dry,” with 51% of the state having moderate drought conditions and almost 12% of the state experiencing severe drought conditions.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home

A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
Storm Causes Flooding, Damage in Parts of Connecticut

People are cleaning up after Tuesday's rain storm and flash flooding caused damage in parts of Connecticut. Route 8 North in Seymour was impassable due to flooding, according to the National Weather Service. It is back open. State police said multiple vehicles were stuck on the highway from exit 22...
Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack

In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
Keep the two-plate special for N.J. vehicles | Editorial

When was the last time you heard police, seeking to track down the offending driver in a fatal or serious hit-and-run crash, broadcast the following description:. “The vehicle is a blue Dodge SUV, likely to have damage from the collision to its rear bumper, fenders and taillights… .”. Not...
