ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to change how Wichita school board members are elected

By Matthew Kelly
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Wichita school district voters will decide in November how they want their school board representatives to be elected moving forward.

The Wichita Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday night to place on the Nov. 8 general election ballot a question asking USD 259 voters if they want to switch to a district-specific voting model or stick with the current system, which allows district voters to weigh in on all school board races across the city.

“I think it is time to give our community a choice. Let them make the decision,” board member Sheril Logan said.

Critics of the current system say the board would be more representative if members were elected directly by residents in each of the six school board districts. If voters choose to change the election system, the board’s seventh member would still be elected at-large.

The three votes against the measure came from the board’s newest members ⁠— Diane Albert, Hazel Stabler and Kathy Bond⁠ ⁠— who said the push to add a question to the November ballot has been rushed and may be political.

“Our district is failing our students and all this board can think about are political moves to win their reelections,” Bond said, accusing her colleagues of not wanting to run citywide campaigns.

Logan said it’s less political to put the question to voters in a year with no school board races on the ballot.

Ten of 13 speakers in the public forum portion of the meeting said they favored a switch to district-specific voting.

“If you vote ‘yes’ to put district voting on the ballot, you’re saying ‘I represent you and I wish for you to express yourself,’” Sandra Rankin, a retired school psychologist, told the board. “If you vote ‘no,’ you are saying ‘I represent you but don’t want you to express yourself.’”

The current voting system was adopted in 1994 by voters, who opted for a hybrid model with district-specific primaries to narrow the field of candidates before races are decided citywide in the general election.

“I assume the rationale that was presented in 1994 was that electing in the primary by district and the general citywide was designed to encourage board members to focus on all students — not just the students in their district,” former board member Connie Dietz told the board. “This sounds quite reasonable. However, the consequence is then that the school board frequently does not reflect the diversity within our school district.”

Larry Burks, president of the Wichita chapter of the NAACP, said the organization favors district-specific voting because it safeguards against voter disenfranchisement by making representation as direct as possible.

Another public speaker, Carl Nelson, said he thinks it’s more empowering to vote on all seven elected board members.

“Every district is important. You shouldn’t ignore any,” Nelson said. “It increases your workload because you have to think across them, you have to campaign across them, but then it’s a true representation. I can sit here and say this board represents me.”

The Nov. 8 yes or no ballot question will read as follows:

“Six board member positions for the USD 259 Board of Education are now elected from separate districts and one board member is elected at-large. Voters in primary elections vote for member positions from the district where they reside and for an at-large member position. Voters in general elections vote for member positions from all six districts and for the at-large member position. It is proposed the method of electing board members be changed to a system wherein voters in both primary and general elections vote for the members positioned from that district where they reside and for the at-large member position.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount...
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Man Sues in Sedgwick County Court Over Abortion Amendment, Demands Statewide Recount

A Kansas man is suing in Sedgwick County Court for a complete, statewide hand recount of the abortion question that appeared on August 2nd primary ballot. Kansas voters rejected the proposed amendment by a margin of 59% to 41% (or roughly 165,000 votes), thus keeping current abortion laws in place. A recent hand recount in 9 counties did not change that result. Fewer than 100 votes were changed in those counties out of the more than 500,000 that were cast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Elections
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
Local
Kansas Elections
KWCH.com

Funeral services set for Kansas State Rep. Gail Finney

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Funeral services are set to celebrate the life and legacy of Kansas State Representative Gail Finney. A wake will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine, in Wichita. The official Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mark United Methodist Church.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Election Local#No School Board
KSN News

Wichita Public Library to eliminate overdue fees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the Wichita City Council approved their budget for 2023 on Tuesday, included was the elimination of overdue fees at the Wichita Public Library. “Effective Tuesday, August 23 by the end of the day, borrowers will not be charged overdue fines for Wichita Public Library materials,” the Wichita Public Library website […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichitans react to student loan forgiveness announcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, President Biden announced student loan debt forgiveness, and Wichitans have mixed feelings about the plan. Some students at Wichita State University (WSU) shared they are excited about the news, saying they knew this was something President Biden promised when he ran in 2020. But others are not as thrilled. […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
KSN News

Services for Rep. Gail Finney announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Services for Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) have been announced. Finney died Saturday at the age of 63. She represented the 84th District in east and northeast Wichita since 2009. She was a small business owner known for rallying for Wichita and state issues. Jackson Mortuary is handling the services. Visitation for […]
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
200
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy