fox44news.com
MCC Restart Program encourages people to go back to school
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — McLennan Community College has a loan forgiveness program in place that encourages students to continue their education and earn their credentials. The Highlander Restart Program helps people return to college by financially assisting former MCC students who have debt and want to re-enroll. “What...
Killeen ISD navigating teacher shortage
KILLEEN, Texas — Last year, Killeen ISD was dealing with a big-time teacher shortage. All of Texas and the entire country has been handling a teacher shortage for some time. Researchers site a number of issues as to why the country is experiencing this shortage. Killeen is the biggest school district in Central Texas with over 45,000 students, so they felt the brunt of the shortage earlier and more than other surrounding districts.
Baylor Students Speak Up On President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
With President Biden's announcement to forgive student loans, Baylor students kicked-off classes this week to further their studies.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple ISD introduces new tech and safety for the first day of school
TEMPLE, Texas — New tech is headed to Temple ISD for the first day of school. Every student will be introduced to a new system called SMART tag. It'll be used to track the bus routes of every student, ensuring their safety. Administrators said students will attach this tag...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Amid shortage, Copperas Cove ISD staff begin teacher training on district’s dime
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Amid the nationwide teaching shortage, a Central Texas school district is getting creative. To help fill its own gap, the Copperas Cove Independent School District is putting qualified staff on the fast-track to becoming certified teachers. “The response has been overwhelming, we have so many...
Belton Middle School students support viral librarian's banned book display while parents protest
BELTON, Texas — The Belton ISD librarian who went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display after a parent complaint is getting the support from some of the students she serves. Eighth grader Claire Brown, along with her...
KWTX
Midway ISD schools on brief lockout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
Killeen, Texas is Dedicating a Stadium to One Of Killeen High’s First African American Graduates
High school football in Killeen, Texas is set to begin very soon. With teams stepping out onto the gridiron, many friends and families with be traveling to a stadium to watch our favorite Friday night spectacle. One stadium in Killeen will soon be given a new name in honor of a legendary local figure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel 25
Faces of Fort Hood: Keri Betley
FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is more than just the men and women in uniform serving, it’s a community of families. Keri Betley is a military spouse and music teacher at Ira Cross Jr. Elementary School in Killeen. ”It is the proudest and hardest thing I’ve ever...
News Channel 25
'Stop Now Patrols' aims to stop violence in schools
TEMPLE, Texas — The Uvalde Foundation for Kids started almost immediately after the school shooting that left 21 dead in May. It started as a daily walk where volunteers walked one mile for each victim. Now, they are taking it one step further to protect schools. It's called 'Stop...
KWTX
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
KWTX
Chaparral Road in Killeen poses traffic issues for the newly-opened Chaparral High School
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Sixteen years after its original proposal, Chaparral Road in Killeen has gone untouched. The expansion project, now in limbo, is causing some issues for Killeen ISD’s newest high school. KISD is making the necessary changes on their end to minimize the traffic buildup but with...
WacoTrib.com
Cattle Baron’s Ball to hold 30th Centex event in new surroundings
The Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball fundraiser marks its 30th year at a new venue and in a new month, but its purpose in raising funds for the fight against cancer remains the same. “We are thrilled to be hosting our event at the stunning Knoxville Ranch venue (near...
How Did Gatesville, Texas Electric Bills Increase by 600%?
Have you taken a close look at your electric bill? If you're living in Gatesville, Texas, you may be suffering from severe sticker shock. Some people in Central Texas are asking their electric company serious questions, and having a hard time getting answers. Texas New Mexico Power Delivery Charge. Recently,...
KWTX
WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights. You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.
WacoTrib.com
Trash buildup on Brazos follows recent rains
In the wake of recent rains, abundant pileups of trash have joined the well-loved sights of the Brazos River as it passes through Cameron Park, under the Suspension Bridge in downtown Waco, through Baylor University, over Waco’s low water dam and on eventually to the Gulf of Mexico. Keep...
baylorlariat.com
Monkeypox moves into McLennan County
As Monkeypox case counts continue to rise, Dr. Matt Muramoto, Baylor Health Services staff physician, said the university’s policies for monkeypox are under review and will likely be in place by the beginning of the semester. The monkeypox outbreak was declared a national public health emergency by the U.S....
Killeen, Texas Police At The Scene of Shooting on Clear Creek Road
A shooting in the vicinity of a Bush's Chicken in Killeen, Texas brought crime tape and officers to Clear Creek Road on Thursday August 25, 2022. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez released the following statement when we contacted her for information:. "The Killeen Police Department is currently conducting a...
News Channel 25
MCC Dance Company to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
WACO, Texas — It's official!. The award-winning Mclennan Community College Dance Company will be performing in the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Alongside the Spirit of America Dance Stars, the Central Texas dancers will take to the streets of New York for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Anyone interested in making a...
Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas
Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
