MCC Restart Program encourages people to go back to school

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — McLennan Community College has a loan forgiveness program in place that encourages students to continue their education and earn their credentials. The Highlander Restart Program helps people return to college by financially assisting former MCC students who have debt and want to re-enroll. “What...
Killeen ISD navigating teacher shortage

KILLEEN, Texas — Last year, Killeen ISD was dealing with a big-time teacher shortage. All of Texas and the entire country has been handling a teacher shortage for some time. Researchers site a number of issues as to why the country is experiencing this shortage. Killeen is the biggest school district in Central Texas with over 45,000 students, so they felt the brunt of the shortage earlier and more than other surrounding districts.
Temple ISD introduces new tech and safety for the first day of school

TEMPLE, Texas — New tech is headed to Temple ISD for the first day of school. Every student will be introduced to a new system called SMART tag. It'll be used to track the bus routes of every student, ensuring their safety. Administrators said students will attach this tag...
Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
Faces of Fort Hood: Keri Betley

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is more than just the men and women in uniform serving, it’s a community of families. Keri Betley is a military spouse and music teacher at Ira Cross Jr. Elementary School in Killeen. ”It is the proudest and hardest thing I’ve ever...
'Stop Now Patrols' aims to stop violence in schools

TEMPLE, Texas — The Uvalde Foundation for Kids started almost immediately after the school shooting that left 21 dead in May. It started as a daily walk where volunteers walked one mile for each victim. Now, they are taking it one step further to protect schools. It's called 'Stop...
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
Cattle Baron’s Ball to hold 30th Centex event in new surroundings

The Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball fundraiser marks its 30th year at a new venue and in a new month, but its purpose in raising funds for the fight against cancer remains the same. “We are thrilled to be hosting our event at the stunning Knoxville Ranch venue (near...
How Did Gatesville, Texas Electric Bills Increase by 600%?

Have you taken a close look at your electric bill? If you're living in Gatesville, Texas, you may be suffering from severe sticker shock. Some people in Central Texas are asking their electric company serious questions, and having a hard time getting answers. Texas New Mexico Power Delivery Charge. Recently,...
WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights. You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.
Trash buildup on Brazos follows recent rains

In the wake of recent rains, abundant pileups of trash have joined the well-loved sights of the Brazos River as it passes through Cameron Park, under the Suspension Bridge in downtown Waco, through Baylor University, over Waco’s low water dam and on eventually to the Gulf of Mexico. Keep...
Monkeypox moves into McLennan County

As Monkeypox case counts continue to rise, Dr. Matt Muramoto, Baylor Health Services staff physician, said the university’s policies for monkeypox are under review and will likely be in place by the beginning of the semester. The monkeypox outbreak was declared a national public health emergency by the U.S....
MCC Dance Company to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

WACO, Texas — It's official!. The award-winning Mclennan Community College Dance Company will be performing in the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Alongside the Spirit of America Dance Stars, the Central Texas dancers will take to the streets of New York for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Anyone interested in making a...
Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas

Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
