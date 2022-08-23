ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

News Channel 25

'Conceptual agreement' reached in Ohio teachers strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers in Ohio's largest school district might be heading back to the classrooms after a tentative agreement was reached early Thursday morning that could end a strike. On Twitter, the Columbus Education Association confirmed that the Columbus City Schools district and union members had reached a...
COLUMBUS, OH
News Channel 25

Faces of Fort Hood: Keri Betley

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is more than just the men and women in uniform serving, it’s a community of families. Keri Betley is a military spouse and music teacher at Ira Cross Jr. Elementary School in Killeen. ”It is the proudest and hardest thing I’ve ever...
FORT HOOD, TX
News Channel 25

More humidity Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another humid day across Central Texas! Highs will once again climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with the potential for an isolated shower and storm in the afternoon. Any activity will be very sparse, so many will miss out. Small...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Steamy August Wednesday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Things are looking to heat up as we round out this week. Our storm system is slowly drifting off to the east. While it's moving away, it's doing so very slowly, so isolated to scattered showers and storms will still be possible for the next few days. Typical August heat returns this afternoon with highs getting into the low 90s. With the humidity, it may feel closer to the triple digits during the heat of the afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

DOJ to examine the use of force by Arkansas officers

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that the U.S. Department of Justice will review the use of force of three officers against a suspect during an incident in Mulberry, Arkansas on Sunday. Video posted on social media showed three officers violently attempting to detain the man. The video showed one of...
MULBERRY, AR
News Channel 25

Hot And Humid Weather Sticking Around

ENTER DATELINE — Hot and humid weather will rule the rest of this week on into the weekend. There is a slight chance for a pop up storm here and there, but anything is expected to remain isolated. Highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday through Sunday. However, it will feel like it is closer to 100° since the humidity has returned to Central Texas.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 25

Houston-area man dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6: Texas DPS

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area man is dead after a fatal four-vehicle crash this Monday on state Highway 6, Texas DPS said. Around 3:05 p.m. that afternoon, officers were dispatched to said highway near Farm-to-Market 2154 on reports of a fatal crash. Initial investigations have revealed that a...

