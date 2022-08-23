Read full article on original website
'Conceptual agreement' reached in Ohio teachers strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers in Ohio's largest school district might be heading back to the classrooms after a tentative agreement was reached early Thursday morning that could end a strike. On Twitter, the Columbus Education Association confirmed that the Columbus City Schools district and union members had reached a...
Faces of Fort Hood: Keri Betley
FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is more than just the men and women in uniform serving, it’s a community of families. Keri Betley is a military spouse and music teacher at Ira Cross Jr. Elementary School in Killeen. ”It is the proudest and hardest thing I’ve ever...
New Texas 'Trigger Law' will increase penalties for abortion providers
Beginning Thursday, a new Texas statute — known as the Trigger Law — will increase penalties for abortion providers. Some say it'll intensely reduce the likelihood for a woman being able to get an abortion in the state. Doctors can face up to life in prison and be...
Abortion-rights groups sue to protect ability to help pregnant Texans seek legal abortions in other states
Reproductive rights groups on Tuesday filed a federal class-action lawsuit to head off possible prosecution from Texas officials for helping Texans gain access to legal abortions in other states. The suit filed in Austin names Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as well as a class composed of the county and...
Federal judge says Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
"Federal judge says Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
Gov. Greg Abbott declares Dallas-Fort Worth deluge a disaster, freeing up state resources to help in recovery
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a state disaster declaration Tuesday for 23 counties after the Dallas area experienced what he described as the city’s second-worst rainstorm and flooding on record. Some parts of the area saw more than 10 inches of rainfall Monday, flooding streets and homes in what Abbott...
More humidity Thursday in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another humid day across Central Texas! Highs will once again climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with the potential for an isolated shower and storm in the afternoon. Any activity will be very sparse, so many will miss out. Small...
Steamy August Wednesday in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Things are looking to heat up as we round out this week. Our storm system is slowly drifting off to the east. While it's moving away, it's doing so very slowly, so isolated to scattered showers and storms will still be possible for the next few days. Typical August heat returns this afternoon with highs getting into the low 90s. With the humidity, it may feel closer to the triple digits during the heat of the afternoon.
DOJ to examine the use of force by Arkansas officers
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that the U.S. Department of Justice will review the use of force of three officers against a suspect during an incident in Mulberry, Arkansas on Sunday. Video posted on social media showed three officers violently attempting to detain the man. The video showed one of...
Hot And Humid Weather Sticking Around
ENTER DATELINE — Hot and humid weather will rule the rest of this week on into the weekend. There is a slight chance for a pop up storm here and there, but anything is expected to remain isolated. Highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday through Sunday. However, it will feel like it is closer to 100° since the humidity has returned to Central Texas.
Houston-area man dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6: Texas DPS
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area man is dead after a fatal four-vehicle crash this Monday on state Highway 6, Texas DPS said. Around 3:05 p.m. that afternoon, officers were dispatched to said highway near Farm-to-Market 2154 on reports of a fatal crash. Initial investigations have revealed that a...
