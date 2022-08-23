ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NH

wabi.tv

Police identify man recovered from Androscoggin River last weekend

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Police are identifying the Lewiston man who’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River last weekend. Lewiston police say 39-year-old Isar Coleman’s body was found floating in the water on Saturday. The medical examiner’s office has conducted its autopsy. But officials are still...
newportdispatch.com

Tractor-trailer crash, fire on I-91 in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 51-year-old man from Maine was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The tractor-trailer crash took place on I-91 in the early morning hours. According to the initial reports, the TT unit was seen off the interstate near mile marker 129 on the...
NECN

Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop

Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire motorcyclist dies in fatal crash

LITTLETON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man died on Monday following a fatal motorcycle crash in Littleton. New Hampshire State Police said Kerry O'Connell, 66, of Lincoln was towing a small trailer behind his Harley Davidson motorcycle on I-93 north when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably. The motorcycle...
laconiadailysun.com

State police surround Tuftonboro home in apparent standoff

TUFTONBORO — A neighbor says over 30 police cars surrounded a home at 35 Canaan Road Tuesday when he was asked to leave. Reports were of an armed male, and at least one other person, inside the garage. New Hampshire State Police, SWAT, Tuftonboro Police Department, the Carroll County...
WGME

Motorcyclist towing trailer dies after trailer breaks off in New Hampshire

LITTLETON, NH (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say a trailer he was towing broke off in New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say 66-year-old Kerry O’Connell of Lincoln, New Hampshire, was operating a motorcycle on I-93 in Littleton and towing a trailer when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably.
WCAX

NH man indicted for murder of cousin

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
newscentermaine.com

Woman killed in head-on crash in Sanford

SANFORD, Maine — An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash early Sunday morning. Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford, was driving his Jeep Wrangler East on Country Club Road near the intersection of Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. when he allegedly crashed head-on into a car driven by Ann Sinclair of Wells, Sanford Police Department Lieutenant Matthew Gagne said in an email.
WGME

WMUR.com

Warner man missing since Sunday found safe, police say

WARNER, N.H. — A man with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing from Warner was found alive Tuesday morning. Patrick Hart, 59, was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert Monday morning after he had not been seen since Sunday afternoon. Hart was last seen on...
WMUR.com

Judge declares mistrial in case involving Laconia man accused of killing friend with sword, other items

LACONIA, N.H. — A judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the case of a Laconia man accused of stabbing his friend to death with a sword and other items in 2019. Hassan Sapry trial proceedings originally got underway Aug. 15, and testimony continued for several days. The defense was expected to begin its case Monday, but instead, the trial was halted, and the jury was sent home.
97.5 WOKQ

Is This Traffic Light in Rochester, New Hampshire, Still Wonky?

We all have that traffic light in our town that is the bane of our existence. I remember there was one in my hometown of Leominster, MA, that would turn green for 5 seconds and then be red for 3 minutes. I know this because I timed it one day. I know, I really need to get a life. Uncooperative traffic lights can make you feel like you are losing your mind. There is one in particular light in Rochester, NH, that has people feeling this way. As it turns out, the dang thing is broken! Or at least that is what people suspect.
wabi.tv

wabi.tv

