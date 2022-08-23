Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Police identify man recovered from Androscoggin River last weekend
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Police are identifying the Lewiston man who’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River last weekend. Lewiston police say 39-year-old Isar Coleman’s body was found floating in the water on Saturday. The medical examiner’s office has conducted its autopsy. But officials are still...
newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer crash, fire on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 51-year-old man from Maine was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The tractor-trailer crash took place on I-91 in the early morning hours. According to the initial reports, the TT unit was seen off the interstate near mile marker 129 on the...
NECN
Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop
Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
You’ve Been Warned: NH Police DWI Saturation Patrols Saturday
New Hampshire State Police and local departments will up their presence in the Tri-City area with a saturation DWI patrol Saturday. Officers from Barrington, Dover, and Rochester will conduct the patrols throughout Strafford County. State Police are coordinating the patrols but did not disclose when and where specifically they will take place.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire motorcyclist dies in fatal crash
LITTLETON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man died on Monday following a fatal motorcycle crash in Littleton. New Hampshire State Police said Kerry O'Connell, 66, of Lincoln was towing a small trailer behind his Harley Davidson motorcycle on I-93 north when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably. The motorcycle...
WMUR.com
Standoff underway in Tuftonboro; officers respond after man shot at sheriff’s deputy, sources say
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A section of Route 171 in Tuftonboro was temporarily closed Tuesday after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that had left Carroll County Superior Court.
laconiadailysun.com
State police surround Tuftonboro home in apparent standoff
TUFTONBORO — A neighbor says over 30 police cars surrounded a home at 35 Canaan Road Tuesday when he was asked to leave. Reports were of an armed male, and at least one other person, inside the garage. New Hampshire State Police, SWAT, Tuftonboro Police Department, the Carroll County...
WGME
Motorcyclist towing trailer dies after trailer breaks off in New Hampshire
LITTLETON, NH (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say a trailer he was towing broke off in New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say 66-year-old Kerry O’Connell of Lincoln, New Hampshire, was operating a motorcycle on I-93 in Littleton and towing a trailer when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably.
WCAX
NH man indicted for murder of cousin
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
WMUR.com
Missing Maryland man safely located, police say; silver alert no longer in effect
BOW, N.H. — A missing Maryland man who was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert has been safely located, police said. The silver alert for David Harp, 75, is now canceled. Police did not specify where Harp was found. He had been spotted early Tuesday...
newscentermaine.com
Woman killed in head-on crash in Sanford
SANFORD, Maine — An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash early Sunday morning. Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford, was driving his Jeep Wrangler East on Country Club Road near the intersection of Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. when he allegedly crashed head-on into a car driven by Ann Sinclair of Wells, Sanford Police Department Lieutenant Matthew Gagne said in an email.
WMTW
White Mountains hiker strangled to death in 1977; homicide still unsolved
It's been 45 years since a local hiker was killed, and the case remains unsolved. Authorities said Shari Lynn Roth, 22, left her North Conway, New Hampshire home alone on Sunday, Aug. 21, 1977, to go hiking on the Sawyer Brook Trail in Livermore, New Hampshire. Roth did not return...
WGME
Wells woman dies in fatal car crash
SANFORD (WGME) -- A Wells woman was killed in a head-on car crash on Route 4 in Sanford Sunday morning. Police were dispatched to a crash on Country Club Route near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. Investigation revealed a Jeep Wrangler, driven by 32-year-old Cody Michaud of...
WMUR.com
Dunbarton police looking for suspects who broke into store, stole money from ATM
DUNBARTON, N.H. — Dunbarton police are investigating an elaborate heist at a deli. It happened early Thursday morning at Page's Country Store and Deli. Investigators said two people disabled the alarm, broke in with pry bars, then got to the ATM using a torch and the pry bars to crack it open.
WMUR.com
Warner man missing since Sunday found safe, police say
WARNER, N.H. — A man with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing from Warner was found alive Tuesday morning. Patrick Hart, 59, was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert Monday morning after he had not been seen since Sunday afternoon. Hart was last seen on...
WMUR.com
Judge declares mistrial in case involving Laconia man accused of killing friend with sword, other items
LACONIA, N.H. — A judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the case of a Laconia man accused of stabbing his friend to death with a sword and other items in 2019. Hassan Sapry trial proceedings originally got underway Aug. 15, and testimony continued for several days. The defense was expected to begin its case Monday, but instead, the trial was halted, and the jury was sent home.
Is This Traffic Light in Rochester, New Hampshire, Still Wonky?
We all have that traffic light in our town that is the bane of our existence. I remember there was one in my hometown of Leominster, MA, that would turn green for 5 seconds and then be red for 3 minutes. I know this because I timed it one day. I know, I really need to get a life. Uncooperative traffic lights can make you feel like you are losing your mind. There is one in particular light in Rochester, NH, that has people feeling this way. As it turns out, the dang thing is broken! Or at least that is what people suspect.
UPDATE: Teen dies in apparent drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol, NH
New Hampshire State Police were withholding the man's name Saturday night until after family members could be notified.
wabi.tv
Head-on crash in Sanford claims the life of a Wells mother
Highs...
wabi.tv
