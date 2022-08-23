Read full article on original website
WLOX
The Coast's top sandwich pick helps continue celebrating National Sandwich Month
Heavy rain will likely causing flooding issues today across parts of South Mississippi There is a Flash Flood Warning for southern Jackson County until 2:15 PM. There is a Flood Advisory for most of Jackson and Harrison Counties until 2:00 PM. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi through 7 PM. The ground is saturated in many parts of South Mississippi, so the today’s rain could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. There will be a threat of rain flooding wherever the heaviest downpours happen. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common today, with isolated higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches or more possible. The bad news: looks like we’re stuck rainy pattern. So, expect more downpours today, tomorrow and even Saturday. The good news: after today, even though we expect widespread rain, it looks like lower rainfall totals. But, it won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding. And, the rivers are rising. More heavy rain could shift the forecast, so pay close attention to the changing conditions.
WLOX
Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. “This is such a momentous occasion not only for the airport, but for all of Coastal Mississippi,” said Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport executive director Clay Williams. “The Beau Rivage is a tremendous partner. They contribute almost 25% of the air service here at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.”
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle
You’re invited to dip your paddles into one of South Mississippi’s greatest treasures: the Pascagoula River. The Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle is set for October 22nd, but time is running out to take advantage of early registration fees. Kristi Ducote with the Pascagoula Paddle Battle Committee is in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Severe flooding across Coast after Thursday storms
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After the Coast’s ninth consecutive day of rain, many residents are seeing severe flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. A Flash Flood Warning is in place for Southeastern Harrison County and Southwestern Jackson County until 4:45 p.m. A Flood Watch is advised for all of South Mississippi through 7 p.m. There’s a chance the Flood Watch will be extended.
wxxv25.com
Beau Rivage Resort and Casino celebrates one million passengers on charter program
Passengers on Flight 8179 knew their destination, but did not know they would be boarding a winning plane as they were part of the one millionth passengers to use the charter program at Beau Rivage. The announcement came as a surprise to passengers. Beau Rivage Resort and Casino welcomed it’s...
Atlanta Daily World
Weekend Getaway to Beau Rivage in Biloxi, MS Pays Off Big
For me it has always been the alluring billboards announcing the upcoming major live entertainment at the luxurious Beau Rivage Resort and Casino along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The bright lights, vibrant colors, and glitz with photos of the first-class performers beckon you to the popular resort as you travel on I-65 from Atlanta.
wxxv25.com
Flooding sweeps the Gulf Coast during weekly storms
With rain hitting hard across the Coast for more than a week, flooding has been an issue. As rain continues to fall, the drainage system is not always able to keep up and backs up, which leads to an overflow on the roads. Crashes are more prominent because of the...
WLOX
New Ocean Springs Aldi store holds soft opening
Already seeing scattered t-storms at lunch time in South MS. Rain may become even heavier & more widespread later today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Aldi has about 2,200 stores all over...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary owner eyeing grand opening
It seems like the rain just won’t stop. Tonight, we are seeing scattered, light showers in South Mississippi. We should get a little break overnight from the rain. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid but almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. Your rain gear will be needed. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the day. We could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see three to five inches or more. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues through the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
WLOX
Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - People always love options, and other grocery store choice is available on the Coast. Aldi has set up shop in Ocean Springs. “We’re only about 12,000 square feet, so people can get in, they can get out, they can get what they need so they can go back to the beach, work, school, whatever you like,” said Heather Moore.
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
WJTV.com
Focused on Mississippi: Friendship Oak
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifty-three years ago last week, Hurricane Camille made landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One of Camille’s survivors has survived over 500 years of storms. I visited the Gulf Park campus of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in Long Beach. The campus is where the Friendship Oak is growing. The tree survived Camille in a couple of ways.
4 MCPSS schools dismissing early due to weather, flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public Schools System confirmed four schools will be dismissing early due to weather, citing flooding as the main concern, according to MCPSS. Both Booth Elementary and Bryant High School are experiencing power outages and area flooding. Grand Bay Middle and Alba Middle School are both dismissing early […]
Sea Coast Echo
‘Refocus Hwy. 90’: Group presents redevelopment plan for the Hwy. 90 corridor in Waveland
The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday hosted a special meeting with Orion Planning + Design to discuss the planning and implementation process for “Refocus Hwy. 90,” a redevelopment of the Hwy. 90 corridor in Waveland. Bob Barber with Orion said the center of the corridor...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
wxxv25.com
Flooding causes road closure in Harrison County
Check out this video sent in by Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. You can see water completely flooding over the road, causing the road to close down. A washout also formed on the side of the road. Crews had to come out and fill it in before the road could be reopened. “A couple areas that the road started to collapse and have issues with. The road department brought crews out and did temporary emergency repairs in these areas to shore up the road and take care of those areas. Road department responded with equipment and manpower to areas where they had washouts. We’re able to secure those areas temporarily, get those areas safe for traffic in the area and to keep the road from collapsing any further.”
WLOX
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road closure has led to one family getting creative with a way to bridge the gap. The Knight family decided to take matters into their own hands when the Wade-Vancleave Road bridge over Parkers Lake closed for repairs in March 2022. If they drove, it would take an hour to get to and from Hurley, and they’d have to go down Interstate 10. Instead, Brian and Rebekah Knight came up with an ingenious solution.
wxxv25.com
Two die in collision in Jackson County overnight
Two men died in a head-on collision Monday night on Highway 63 in Jackson County, just south of the George County line. Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Curtis Levell Price, 56, was driving his Buick Lacrosse north in the southbound lane of Highway 63 when he struck a red Ford F-150 driven by Jason Scott Clark, 25.
tmpresale.com
The Commodoress show in Biloxi, MS Dec 02, 2022 – pre-sale code
WiseGuys has the Commodores presale code: During this special pre-sale period you have got a good chance to acquire show tickets before anyone else!!!. You don’t want to miss The Commodores’s show in Biloxi, MS do you? Tickets should sell out fast once they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis man charged in Waveland commercial burglaries
A Bay St. Louis man has been charged in a pair of commercial burglaries in Waveland. 33-year-old Gabriel Singleton is charged with two counts of commercial burglary. He is being held at the Hancock County jail on $10,000 bond. He also is on a hold without bond for MDOC. Waveland...
