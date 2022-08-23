Read full article on original website
Endorsing Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board
Approximately five years ago, Doc and his wife, Haunani, bought a home next door to us in Rockport. My wife and I found this couple to be the most caring and thoughtful neighbors anyone could ever have. Both of them have worked tirelessly in the community for the benefit of Rockport.
Goose River Golf Club league August 23-24 results
ROCKPORT — Goose River Golf Club’s Twilight and Ladies Leagues continued in action this week. Below are results from the Aug. 23-24 events as reported to the sports department. Twilight League (August 23) A/B Flight Skins. Matt Haynes made a 3 on hole #13. Adam Lynch made a...
Medomak Valley golf falls in tri-match season opener
PALMYRA — The Medomak Valley golf team opened the season Aug. 24 with a tri-match against Nokomis and Cony at the Fogg Brook Resort. Below are the results from the tri-match with Medomak players listed first. Nokomis 175, Medomak 217 (NOK wins 8-1) Tyler Metcalf (38) lost 3+2 to...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Waterville H.S. class of ‘66 holds 56th reunion
On August 3, the Waterville High School class of 1966 held its belated 55th (actual 56th) class reunion, at the Forrest J. Pare VFW #1285, in Waterville. If you enjoy reading The Town Line and the good news we bring you each week, would you consider a donation to help us continue the work we’re doing?
Waldo County Triad’s Annual auction returns to raise funds for seniors
BELFAST — Waldo County Triad’s annual auction is set to return, Sept. 9, at the Tarratine Hall building, at 153 Main Street in Belfast. The event was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Viewing of the items up for auction will begin at 5 p.m. and the auction will start at 5:45 p.m.
Medomak Valley’s 1970 baseball team to be honored
ROCKLAND — The 1970 Medomak Valley varsity baseball team that won the state championship will be honored by the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame as an outstanding team during its Hall of Fame ceremony Oct. 8 at the Rockland Elks Lodge. The team, which posted a 21-4 record, was...
Doc is a man of character
Although I am not a Rockport resident, my husband and I do know Doc and feel he would represent a balanced perspective in serving as a Select Board member. He is certainly a man of character and his outstanding professional resume speaks for itself. Jo Ann Kiaune live in Northport.
Five Town CSD Adult Ed to host Spring Trip Information Nights
ROCKPORT — Five Town CSD Adult Ed has two trips scheduled for spring 2023 which have free information nights this fall. Adult Ed is planning a trip to Pennsylvania Dutch Country – Lancaster County Pennsylvania – to witness the culture, learn some history, experience the food, sights and sounds of the Amish on May 2-6, 2023. Come to an info night to discuss options for the trip.
Audrey L. Payson, obituary
ROCKLAND — Audrey L. Payson, 90, died peacefully, Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Sedgewood Commons, in Falmouth. Born in Bucksport, May 11, 1932, she was the eldest of seven children born to Floyd and Eula Craft Hooper. She was educated in Rockland, graduating from Rockland High School. On June 17, 1951, Audrey married Albert Payson in Rockland. Together they made their home in Owls Head, Rockland, South Portland and later returned to Rockland.
Harriette L. Masalin, service
LINCOLNVILLE — Harriette L. Masalin, 86, wife of David R. Masalin, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Woodland’s Memory Care in Rockland. A complete obituary will be published later. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at the Maplewood Cemetery in...
Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?
If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
'No other option': Popular Maine restaurant forced to close early for season
GEORGETOWN (WGME) – Five Islands Lobster in Georgetown says it was forced to close early for the season due to “unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues.”. “This decision was not made lightly and is not what we would choose to do but, there is no other option at this time,” Five Islands Lobster said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all our staff for working so hard under difficult circumstances and rising above.”
Police identify man recovered from Androscoggin River last weekend
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Police are identifying the Lewiston man who’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River last weekend. Lewiston police say 39-year-old Isar Coleman’s body was found floating in the water on Saturday. The medical examiner’s office has conducted its autopsy. But officials are still...
Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Missing In Bangor
Bangor, Maine (WAGM) -Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old Presque Isle man. Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot before 3:00 Monday. State Police say he had been hospitalized for a month with a traumatic brain injury after a...
Drought conditions continue along coastal Maine
Despite recent rainfall, much of coastal Maine is still experiencing severe drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor released an update Thursday. It shows a severe drought along the coast from Kittery to southern Waldo County. Many inland areas are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Meanwhile, there is no...
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
The Rockland Public Library introduces Bendable Maine
The Rockland Public Library is pleased to introduce Bendable Maine, a robust learning marketplace, in partnership with the Maine State Library. Bendable Maine allows residents of all ages and backgrounds to easily discover and access content that is just right for them on a wide variety of subjects and then acquire new knowledge and skills through online courses as well as local, in-person learning opportunities.
Not for Rock
Though Ralph Wallace presents himself as an independent thinker, he is not. He supported Trump, Kavanaugh and the overturning of Roe. Rockport doesn’t need his dated opinions or condescension. Sarah Higdon-Sudow lives in Rockport.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 12-18. Trey Knof, 26, of Newcastle, gross sexual assault in Belfast Dec. 25, 2019, nine months in jail; sexual abuse of a minor in Belfast Jan. 7, 2020, nine months in jail; unlawful sexual touching in Belfast Nov. 28, 2019, six months in jail; violating a condition of release in Damariscotta May 23, 2020, seven days in jail.
