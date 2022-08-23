Triple murder suspect convicted–again

The man accused of killing three people in 2017 has been found guilty of second-degree murder for a second time.

A Jefferson Parish jury convicted Corey Woods on three counts of second-degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Woods was found guilty of killing Malcolm Wallace, Wallace’s 16-year-old sister, and Daneka Lot on the night of January 22, 2017. According to prosecutors, Wallace was Woods’s target, but Woods shot and killed all three to “eliminate witnesses.”

Assistant District Attorney Doug Freese, who prosecuted the case, said Woods fired five shots during the murder, which he described as an execution.

Woods was originally convicted of the crime in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison, but the jury’s verdict was not unanimous—10-2 in favor of “guilty.” When the Supreme Court of the United States rules non-unanimous jury verdicts unconstitutional in its 2020 Ramos v. Louisiana decision, Woods’s initial conviction and sentence were set aside, and a retrial was ordered.

Woods’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday, September 2.