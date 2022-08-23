The DOJ requests National Archives hand over new trove of documents as part of Jan. 6 investigation, report says

Donald Trump demanded more details from the Justice Department about what the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. James Devaney/GC Images

The DOJ requested that the National Archives hand over more documents as part of the Jan. 6 investigation, per CNN.

The subpoena, issued on August 17, orders that the documents be handed over by the end of August.

The DOJ previously subpoenaed the National Archives for documents it handed over to the House.

A federal grand jury investigating the Jan 6. attack for the Justice Department issued another subpoena on August 17 ordering the National Archives to hand over documents from before and after the riot, CNN reported Monday.

The documents will be used as part of the DOJ's investigation into the insurrection and must be produced by the end of August, two sources close to the investigation told CNN.

The DOJ previously subpoenaed "all documents, in whatever form" that the National Archives initially handed over to the House Committee investigating Jan. 6, the New York Times reported last Wednesday.

This includes nearly 800 pages of documents — including phone logs, Trump's daily schedule, and information on top officials — that former President Donald Trump tried to withhold from the committee after claiming "executive privilege" over them. The Supreme Court rejected Trump's attempts at blocking the transfer of these documents in January, stating that Trump provided "no legal reason" to do so.

The DOJ is closely following the House select committee's investigation into January 6 after thousands of documents and dozens of interviews obtained by the committee revealed startling and key details about the events of the insurrection.

An ex-Trump lawyer told Insider's Sonam Sheth that the Justice Department's probe into the Capitol riot was the "most serious case" that the former president currently faces.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.